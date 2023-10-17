“That was hella personal” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon absolutely eats a torqued-up right hook from his wife

Fans were amused by a video of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s wife landing a clean punch against him while training.

Earlier this year, ‘The Iron Man’ officially married Aida Looksaikongdin, a fellow Muay Thai fighter. The relationship between the two practitioners of “The Art of Eight Limbs” has led to various training sessions shared on social media, including a viral one of them sparring.

ONE Championship recently re-shared the footage of Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s wife landing a clean punch on his face while he was holding pads. The social media post was captioned:

“"The Iron Woman" is among us 😂 What's next for Rodtang? @rodtang_jimungnon”

The comment section featured a combination of jokes and praise, including the following people:

“That one was for leaving a dish in the sink.”

“Now we know why he has such a tough jaw. 😂”

“That was a haymaker. That would've wobble me for sure but for Rodtang it felt nothing 😂”

“That's why is so hard to knock out Rodtand he is used to it 😂”

“That was hella personal”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has fought three times in 2023. He started his calendar year in January with a kickboxing match against Jiduo Yibu. ‘The Iron Man’ dominated his short-notice replacement opponent and secured a unanimous decision win.

Four months later, the Thai superstar returned to the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division to defend his world title. He was matched up against Edgar Tabares for ONE Fight Night 10 and dismantled his Mexican opponent with a highlight-reel second-round knockout.

On September 22, Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s latest ONE appearance was a super-fight against Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion. ‘The Iron Man’ was supposed to defend his flyweight Muay Thai throne, but his opponent missed weight, leading to a three-round non-title fight.

Once the dust settled, Superlek emerged victorious by a razor-thin margin for a judge’s decision that was disputed by some fans. The hope is that they will rematch down the line in a five-round world title clash.