“Two of the baddest men on the planet” - Fans loving the bond between world champs Rodtang and Mikey Musumeci

Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang Jitmuangnon are two of the most feared world champions in ONE Championship today. Musumeci holds the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, while Rodtang has been reigning over the ONE flyweight Muay Thai ranks with an iron fist for years now.

Though they are masters of their respective martial arts, the two have dipped their toes in each other's worlds. 'Darth Rigatoni' has been seen training in Muay Thai in Thailand lately. Rodtang, on the other hand, has been seriously exploring the ground game, even competing in a mixed-rules bout with MMA GOAT and ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson last year.

Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang also have forged a strong friendship and have been seen training together and hanging out on multiple occasions. In a recent post on Instagram, we saw the two gentle warriors singing karaoke together. It's absolutely adorable:

"Karaoke with my bro @rodtang_jimungnon 🤣🤣❤️."

Fans are loving this wholesome moment and are flooding the comments section:

Comments on the video

@chefralphveloso said it so perfectly:

"Just looking at them you wouldn’t think how they could kill anybody if they wanted to me lmao"

@collin_mayne sadi something similar:

"It’s hard explaining to others that these two are two of the most dangerous men in the world 😂🤙🏽"

@esteban_contreras_designs said it plainly:

"Two of the baddest men on the planet."

@djpoom, who seems to know Rodtang personally, said:

"Trust me you’re the only English speaker person he loves to hangout with.. the rest he’s shy 🤣"

The two friends have been busy as of late. Rodtang recently took part in one of the greatest bouts in Muay Thai history with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 a few weeks back. Superlek, who holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, went to war with 'The Iron Man' and narrowly beat him via unanimous decision. A rematch is currently being discussed.

As for Mikey Musumeci, he recently took part in an openweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15 last week. He beat former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Japanese legend Shinya Aoki. In a poetic homage to his idol, Mikey Musumeci submitted Aoki with his own patented ankle lock, the "Aoki Lock."