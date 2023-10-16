Buakaw says Tawanchai won’t have any problems facing Superbon in Muay Thai: “He’s established himself as one of the best”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Tawanchai PK Saenchai was originally set to compete in the biggest fight of his career to date.

Since arriving in ONE Championship, the sky has been the limit for the 24-year old striking prodigy. With the impressive win streak that he is currently riding, the Thai competitor has picked up the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

As the defending champion, he has also been crossing over into the kickboxing division with hopes of becoming a two-sport titleholder down the line.

Though he ended up securing another win in kickboxing over Jo Nattwut, the matchup that he was previously scheduled to compete in was set to be one of the best striking contests of the year.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the featherweight Muay Thai kingpin was set to defend his title against former featherweight kickboxing king, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

But the booking, which was undoubtedly a dream fight for striking fans, fell off the card just several weeks before the event due to an injury to the challenger. With everyone excited for the matchup, there is already talk of rebooking it for a later date so that these two elite competitors can go toe-to-toe inside the circle.

In a recent YouTube video, striking legend Buakaw Banchamek gave his take on the fight and how he thinks both men match-up against each other.

Stating that he is excited to see Superbon compete in Muay Thai, he also stated that Tawanchai will be right at home in defending his world championship:

“I’m excited to see [Superbon versus Tawanchai]. Superbon has been fighting kickboxing rules for so long. But in Muay Thai, there are elbows and knees involved. Will Superbon still remember those moves? We’ll see. I don’t worry about Tawanchai because he’s established himself as one of the best and always does Muay Thai.”

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 15 via the free event replay.