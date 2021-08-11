Buboy Fernandez reveals the shocking amount Manny Pacquiao made for his first pro fight

Manny Pacquiao's boxing trainer Buboy Fernandez recently revealed the amount 'Pacman' made in his first professional bout. Asked about the details, Fernandez recently told Elie Seckbach from ES News:

"Turned pro? I don't know, I think per round is only 500 pesos. 500 is only $5. No, $10. $10 dollars per round."

Buboy Fernandez further agreed that Pacquiao wasn't accepted into the Philippines national team during his amateur days. Fernandez served as Pacquiao's trainer after he had a temporary falling out with Freddie Roach. Apart from being Manny Pacquiao's trainer, Buboy is also a vice mayor of a Polangui town in Albay.

The relationship between Manny Pacquiao and Buboy Fernandez

Manny Pacquiao and Buboy Fernandez grew up together on the streets of General Santos City or GenSan as it is commonly known. Pacquiao forced Buboy to follow him to Manila, where the future eleven-time world champion was shaping his career. Buboy had to work as a janitor since the coach wouldn't allow him to bunk in the gym for free.

However, Manny Pacquiao could only bear to see his friend at the end of a mop for so long. Despite several protests from Buboy, 'Pacman' forced him to pick up the mitts one day and the rest is history. Recalling the hard times, Buboy Fernandez told The Sunday Herald:

"I cannot imagine that I am here now. Our life was so hard: it was like trying to fit through the eye of a needle. Every time that I sleep with my kids now, in my massive bedroom, in my massive home, I tell this story to them where we start from and they cry. Manny wants me to tell them this story: you work hard and you can achieve. So every night, I tell them."

Buboy Fernandez is the only person to be in Manny Pacquiao's corner for all of his 71 bouts. However, one that particularly stands out is Pacquiao's fourth and final outing against Juan Manuel Marquez in December 2012.

Despite dominating Marquez for the larger part of five rounds, Pacquiao found himself on the receiving end of a spectacular knockout in the sixth. As he regained consciousness, the first person 'Pacman' asked for was none other than his best friend Buboy Fernandez. Fernandez was already there smiling at him after shooing away cageside doctors.

Edited by Jack Cunningham