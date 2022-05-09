"Whoever has the sharpest boxing will take this" - 'Buchecha' on how Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin will play out

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is keeping his eyes on the ONE Championship heavyweight title picture. Champion Arjan Bhullar and interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin are expected to unify their titles sometime in 2022.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Buchecha' provided a breakdown of the blockbuster heavyweight clash.

"I believe it will be a tremendous fight. I think the fact that Anatoly Malykhin has been more active, he has an advantage. Arjan Bhullar's last fight was against Brandon Vera, and that's been a while. I think this fight rhythm can give Anatoly an advantage. "

Bhullar last fought in early 2021, while Malykhin fought twice in 2021 and has already entered the circle once in 2022.

'Buchecha' continued his assessment:

"And, despite the two having a very good wrestling level, I believe that this fight will happen in the stand-up. Whoever has the sharpest boxing will take this fight."

Indian-Canadian fighter Bhullar is the reigning heavyweight ONE titleholder. He represented Canada at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games in Freestyle wrestling. He earned his heavyweight title when he knocked out Brandon Vera in April 2021.

Russian-born Malykhin, meanwhile, is undefeated in MMA, with nearly all of his victories coming via knockouts. In February, he knocked out Kirill Grishenko, earning him the ONE Interim heavyweight championship.

The Bhullar vs. Malykhin championship bout is not yet scheduled, but is expected to take place later this year. Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist 'Buchecha' will be watching closely.

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida vs. Hugo 'Silverback' Cunha at ONE 157

Marcus Almeida is hungry to get back in the ONE circle and at ONE 157, his wish will be granted. He was originally scheduled to face 'Reug Reug' at ONE 156 in April, but the fight was canceled due to an injury suffered by the Senegalese heavyweight.

Marcus Almeida will now compete against fellow Brazilian 'Silverback' Hugo Cunha on May 20. All of Cunha's victories have come by way of submission or knockout. In a similar fashion, none of Almeida's opponents have been able to survive the first round against him.

'Buchecha' will look to continue his undefeated submission streak when he meets Hugo Cunha at ONE 157. Discussing his exicttement for the matchup on Instagram, Almeida wrote:

"New opponent but the goal is the same! On May 20th We Will be back at work! See you all soon on ONE 157."

