‘Buchecha’ excited to compete in a boxing ring at legendary Lumpinee

As Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida continues to progress in his MMA career, he is constantly encountering fresh new experiences.

Making his return to competition after a year away, the Brazilian submission grappling legend will look to secure his fifth consecutive win in MMA next time out.

Facing off against Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, Almeida will make another step up in competition as he continues to evolve as a fighter.

Whilst he is excited to get back competing and moving forward in his career after a lot of time spent in the gym sharpening his skills, the heavyweight contender is also looking forward to this fight for a specific reason.

ONE Fight Night 13 will take place in one of the most iconic venues in the world, with Almeida stepping inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the very first time. Located in Bangkok, Thailand, Lumpinee is often referred to as the Madison Square Garden of the east, a building that has had many champions walk its halls and make their names.

On his Instagram profile, ‘Buchecha’ posted a highlight reel video of his run so far in ONE Championship, alongside the caption:

“Can’t wait to be back in action, this time not inside the @onechampionship circle but the One ring at Lupinee. Really excited to fight in Bangkok for the first time, see you all on August 4th 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes