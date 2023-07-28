‘Buchecha’ says Adriano Moraes has been a key figure at ATT: “Adriano is a guy who teaches us a lot”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will face the next challenge of his MMA career.

Choosing to leave submission grappling behind to undertake a new goal, the Brazilian has made a seamless transition into MMA so far.

Finishing all four of his opponents in the opening round, the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion knows that things aren’t always going to be that smooth inside the circle.

Working hard on his overall skill set before taking the next step of his career, Almeida is in no rush to make it to the top of the heavyweight division.

By calculating his next steps, he hopes to keep his steady upwards trajectory on the right path rather than biting off more than he can chew.

On August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, he faces ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in search of a fifth consecutive win.

To prepare him for the elite contenders at heavyweight, Almeida has completely dedicated himself to his new focus, upping his training regime at American Top Team throughout his MMA transition.

Alongside top-level coaches, ‘Buchecha’ spends time on the mats with the very best mixed martial artists out there, including former and current world champions.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Almeida specifically mentioned former flyweight king Adriano Moraes as one of the greatest sources of inspiration.

He said:

“Adriano is a guy who teaches us a lot. I didn't give him any advice. I actually learned from him. His mindset after the loss … a week or two passed and he was back in the gym.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on U.S. primetime next Friday, August 4.