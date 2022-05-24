"I will be back 2 weeks" - Buchecha addresses when his next foray into the ONE Circle will be

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida recently took to Instagram to reassure fans that he will return to the ONE circle in two weeks.

After his canceled bout at ONE 157 with “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, due to an injury, the 6'4" Almeida was invited to commentate for ONE 157. The picture he shared on Instagram shows him in a suit and head-set, standing alongside ONE commentators Mitch Chilson and Michael Schiavello.

The jiu-jitsu phenom expressed his contentment for having participated in the event, however, he looks forward to his return at ONE 158: Pacio vs. Brooks. In the caption of his Instagram post, the Brazilian wrote:

“It was fun to be on the desk with @mitchchilson and @schiavellovoice commentating the fights on @onechampionship 157!"

"Thanks for having me guys, and thanks @yodchatri and @onechampionship for the invitation.! I will be back 2 weeks but this time I will be inside the circle."

The Brazilian heavyweight received positive reviews for his work on the mic on social media, with one fan saying:

“It was fun having you on the mic. You did great.“

The backstory about Buchecha’s ONE 157 cancellation

The promotion did all they could to get Buchecha a place on the ONE 157 card. ONE Championship reported that 'Silverback' Hugo Cunha (6-1-0) reached out to fill the seat only to be hindered by testing positive for COVID-19 in Brazil before traveling.

Next, ONE heavyweight Jasur Mirzamukhamedov (5-0-0) was interested to see their matchup come to fruition, but he also contracted the virus as soon as he arrived in Singapore for the bout. Out of options, Almeida was forced out of the ONE 157 lineup.

It was a massive blow for Almeida and he expressed his disappointment on social media that day, writing:

“Unfortunately my 2 last opponents tested positive for covid, so my fight will be postponed for June 3rd! It is what it is! The date and opponent change but the goal still the same!”

Although commentating at ONE 157 softened the blow, what the Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter wants to do is fight an opponent that will challenge his 2-0 record. Buchecha, however, remains optimistic about returning despite the setbacks. It’s still unknown as to who he will be facing next, but if everything goes according to plan, he will be fighting at ONE 158: Pacio vs Brooks on June 3, 2022.

