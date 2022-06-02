"I'm always ready to fight" - 'Buchecha' on if multiple opponent switches before ONE 158 has been stressful 

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida has had a difficult time getting back into the ONE circle recently.

Originally scheduled to fight at ONE 157, Almeida was pulled from the card due to multiple opponents dropping out for various reasons. Finally, it appears that Almeida will make his anticipated return at ONE 158 on June 3.

While speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's Dylan Bowker, Almeida was asked if the multiple opponent changes caused any added stress to his return to the ONE circle. 'Buchecha' said:

"It is something that is not in my control. It sure is stressful and frustrating to switch opponents. In fact, it's not even the change of opponents that is frustrating, but the postponement of fights. If it was just the change of opponent, fine. I'm there to fight, it's something that is part of our profession. But postponing a fight is something that bothers me."

Almeida also took a jab at the fighters who backed out last minute, leaving ONE Championship with no choice but to scramble for a replacement or postpone the bout altogether.

"The lack of professionalism of my opponents to leave the card on the week of the fight, not giving the organization time to find a replacement, that is stressful. But there's nothing I can do, it's not in my control. My part I do, which is to train and be ready. I'm always ready to fight. I sign the contract and show up on the day. I do my part and I will continue to do it."

The unfortunate circumstances that left 'Buchecha' without an opponent for so long

While one can understand Almeida's frustration with the late-notice cancellations, it has not been entirely the fault of the opposing fighter.

Almeida was originally scheduled to face Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE 157, but Kane backed out due to injury. ONE replaced 'Reug Reug' with Hugo Cunha, but the Brazilian was pulled once he tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving his country for Singapore.

Once again, ONE Championship scrambled to find another opponent for Almeida. This time it was the undefeated Jasur Mirzamukhamedov. Unfortunately, Mirzamukhamedov also tested positive for the virus once he arrived in Singapore for the bout.

Finally, it appears that 'Buchecha' will make that long awaited return on June 3 against ONE Championship debutant Simon Carson.

With a record of 2-1, Carson will be stepping back into the cage for the first time in nearly three years. His last appearance came against Shannon Ritch for the Battlefield FC promotion in July 2019, a bout that he won via first-round knockout.

