"Buck vs. Cu*k" - Fans in splits as Joaquin Buckley claps back at Ian Machado Garry with "cu*kanese" remark

The Joaquin Buckley vs. Ian Machado Garry feud is intensifying. 'New Mansa' has responded to Garry mocking him over his English-speaking skills. During a backstage interview, Buckley poked fun at the Irishman.

During a media scrum on the day of the recently concluded UFC Kansas City event, Buckley was asked for his thoughts on Garry's remark. He wasted no time in taking aim at 'The Future's' marriage to Layla Anna-Lee, saying:

"Right, right. So, the reason why he don't understand me is cause I don't speak cu*kanese. You understand? So, I can understand why he didn't understand me the first time, but when I was out there and he's doing his weigh-ins, and I'm not trying to get into his head or nothing like that."

Furthermore, Buckley claimed to want to test Garry's character as far as trash-talking is concerned.

"But when you talk like that, don't act like when you see me, I'm invisible. You're talking about me, you're saying my name, holla at me. Let me know something. But his girl was protecting her man, using the baby like a shield. It just is what it is. But I really wanted to see what Ian Garry's about and just what he had to say to me in person."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's retort to Ian Machado Garry's trash talk (via Championship Rounds' post on X):

Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the knockout artist's remarks, with one fan expressing excitement over his upcoming bout with Kamaru Usman at UFC on ESPN 69.

"Buck is the hype in the division. First Usman then either the strap or the c*ck lol"

One individual called on the UFC to book the matchup with Garry.

"Book them next no matter what"

Some poked fun at Garry, writing:

"BUCK VS CU*K"

Many found Buckley's trash talk amusing.

"Buck is awesome"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Joaquin Buckley's trash talk

Joaquin Buckley was cageside at UFC Kansas City

After Ian Machado Garry defeated Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City, Joaquin Buckley, who was present in the audience, issued a challenge to the Irishman. The moment was shared on X/Twitter by FULL SEND MMA.

Buckey said:

"Ian, boy, stop messing up. You're making mistakes, you're gonna get knocked out. We need Buck vs. Cu*k, our first pay-per-view, don't f*ck it up, man! Don't f*ck it up."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's callout:

The trash talk from Buckley was in response to Garry's recent promo, where he attacked several high-profile welterweights.

