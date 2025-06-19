“Buddy cop Hollywood movie” - Fans loving the unexpected bromance between Rodtang and Mario Balotelli

Rodtang Jitmuangnon could always break language barriers and form close friendships with his fellow athletes.

Such was the case with Italian footballer Mario Balotelli.

The pair linked up over a fortnight ago and have been almost inseparable since Balotelli arrived in Thailand.

Taking to Instagram, Rodtang and Balotelli walked around Bangkok with the current Genoa striker playfully putting the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in a chokehold.

Balotelli even joked that he's one-upped Rodtang on the martial arts department.

"1-0 for me brother 😂❤️❤️❤️❤️"

While Balotelli and Rodtang enjoyed their newfound friendship, their fans also joined in the fun through their lighthearted comments.

"The bromance I didn't know I needed. Buddy cop Hollywood movie starring these two needed ASAP."

"Rodtang is so affectionate and caring, what a true boss."

"D Iron Man 🤝 and Super Mario 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

"Rodtang is such a good person."

Balotelli visited Thailand earlier this month and had a private Muay Thai seminar with Rodtang at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA Gym in Phuket.

The former Inter Milan and Manchester City talisman then visited Rodtang's home and played football with the Thai megastar.

Balotelli is one of the most polarizing strikers of the current era, but he was an undeniable talent earlier in his career.

From 2008 to 2010, the Italian international won the Serie A (3x), Coppa Italia (1x), Supercoppa Italiana (1x), and the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan.

He also helped Manchester City lift the FA Cup in 2011 and the Premier League in 2012.

Meanwhile, Rodtang is destined to become an all-time great in Muay Thai's rich history.

'The Iron Man' held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from 2019 until 2024.

Rodtang shares his appreciation for Mario Balotelli's friendly visit

Rodtang Jitmuangnon was nothing short of a gracious host to Mario Balotelli's trip to Thailand.

After their Muay Thai seminar in Phuket, Rodtang welcomed Balotelli to his home and even had the mercurial striker play for his football team in Bangkok.

Rodtang posted on Facebook:

"Mission accomplished. Sent my big brother to visit for one day to meet my family and spar with me for the first time. I feel honored that my big brother came to visit us. Thank you from the heart. I'm just an ordinary kid who wants to make Thai people happy when they meet me."

