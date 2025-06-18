WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang, Italian footballer Mario Balotelli hit the streets of Bangkok

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been nothing short of a perfect host to his newfound friend Mario Balotelli.

The mercurial striker has been going around Thailand over the past week, with Rodtang keeping him company every step of the way.

In his most recent Instagram post, Rodtang looked to have just finished training when he took Balotelli through the streets of Bangkok.

Balotelli, though, had one last parting gift for Rodtang when he playfully choked out the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion just before leaving.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

Rodtang posted:

"I slipped up this time, wasn’t careful — next time, I’m going all out.😂😂👊🏻👊🏻"

Balotelli arrived in Thailand earlier this month and had a private Muay Thai seminar with Rodtang at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA Gym in Phuket.

The Italian striker then visited Rodtang and his wife Aida Looksaikongdin's house before playing with the Thai superstar's football team in Bangkok.

Balotelli is one of the most polarizing stars in world football today, but he was an undeniable talent early in his career.

The 34-year-old has a combined 203 goals for club and country, winning the Serie A (3x), Coppa Italia (1x), Supercoppa Italiana (1x), and the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan.

Balotelli was also a Premier League and FA Cup winner with Manchester City in England.

Rodtang, meanwhile, is destined to become an all-time great in Muay Thai.

'The Iron Man' held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from 2019 to 2024 and holds an insane professional record of 274-43-10.

Rodtang thanks Mario Balotelli for sharing the love with Thai fans

Rodtang Jitmuangnon was glad Mario Balotelli got to experience what Thai hospitality is all about.

The two sporting superstars linked up over the past week, training Muay Thai in Phuket and playing football in Bangkok.

Taking to Instagram, Rodtang shared his admiration for the former Italian international.

He posted:

"Mission accomplished. Sent my big brother to visit for one day to meet my family and spar with me for the first time. I feel honored that my big brother came to visit us. Thank you from the heart. I'm just an ordinary kid who wants to make Thai people happy when they meet me."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.