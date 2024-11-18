"Buddy’s born for the couch" - Fans react to Israel Adesanya's hilarious reaction to Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira's dramatic UFC 309 finish

Israel Adesanya has not competed since suffering a fourth-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305. While the two-time middleweight champion has not shared any plans for his return, he remains a fixture in the mixed martial arts world.

'The Last Stylebender' shared footage of him watching UFC 309 this weekend, which included his reaction to the wildly entertaining finish between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

Watching the final sequence which saw 'Iron' slam 'Do Bronx' to the ground twice despite the latter being on his back, Adesanya laughed while stating:

"On your back! Do it, do it, do it, do it! Haha, yeah! Another one! Do another one. Let's go!"

Trending

Championship Rounds shared the footage, captioning the post:

"Israel Adesanya reacts to the ending of Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 😭 #UFC #MMA #UFC309"

Check out the post from Championship Rounds below:

Expand Tweet

Fans shared their reaction to the clip. @NattyLightBurps claimed:

"Buddy’s born for the couch 😂 😂"

@GrizzlyVol labeled Chandler as one of the most entertaining fighters in the sport:

"I know most of us don’t like him but Michael Chandler is far and away one of the most entertaining fighters inside the octagon"

@11BoondockSaint shared that they would like to watch a fight with Adesanya:

"Lmao I could so watch a UFC fight with Izzy"

@DanaAbdelaziz_ noted that 'The Last Stylebender' had the same reactions as the fanbase:

"He was just us at the end of that round 😂"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Alex Pereira looks back on his rivalry with Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share one of the greatest rivalries in recent combat sports history, dating back to their respective kickboxing careers. With the rivalry now seemingly behind them, both have shown tremendous respect to one another.

'Poatan' recently revealed that he is happy things stayed in the ring between them. During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the light heavyweight champion stated, via his translator and coach Plinio Cruz:

"I think it was a real nice thing that he did. I have a lot of respect in the fact that the rivalry stayed in the ring. You know what I mean? We're waving that off. And I like the way that he said that [he's] cheering for me and saying that he's the only guy that ever beat me. In his place, I would have done the same. I want to be the only guy that beats somebody so I think it was very nice and I like that a lot."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on Israel Adesanya below:

After clashing twice in kickboxing, Adesanya and Pereira met at UFC 281 in Nov. 2022. 'Poatan' won the bout via fifth-round TKO to capture the middleweight title, handing his long-time rival his first-ever loss in the weight class.

'The Last Stylebender' emphatically reclaimed his title six months later, with a second-round knockout that earned 2023 Knockout of the Year honors. It remains Pereira's only loss since joining the UFC in Nov. 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback