"Built to last" - Nick Diaz looks ripped ahead of rumoured UFC comeback

Nick Diaz recently uploaded a picture showing off his ripped physique amidst rumors of his much anticipated return to the octagon.

Alongside a picture of his shredded form, Diaz wrote on Twitter-

"Built To Last."

Nick Diaz is supposedly set to make a return to the octagon after a six-year hiatus.

In his last UFC outing in January 2015, the Stockton native dropped a unanimous decision against Anderson Silva, a result which was later overturned to a no contest after 'The Spider' flunked a drug test.

Nick Diaz hasn't tasted victory in almost a decade. He last had his arm raised in 2011 following a unanimous decision victory over BJ Penn in the UFC 137 main event.

Nick Diaz is likely to fight this year

After teasing a return for several years, Nick Diaz might finally be fighting again this year, as per UFC president Dana White.

While White had initially seemed skeptical of a return, he recently admitted that we're likely to see Diaz return to action this year.

In a recent interview with UFC Arabia, Dana White revealed that the UFC was in talks with Diaz, although he did not have an exact update on the proceedings.

White admitted that while he usually dismisses the idea, Nick Diaz's UFC return looks 'promising' this year. Dana White told Farah Hannoun of UFC Arabia-

"I wasn’t very high on that. I didn’t think that it would happen but it looks like it will. It looks like Nick Diaz will fight this year...it looks like it’s going to happen. We’ll see. The matchmakers have [talked to him] but I don’t know where we’re at on it but it’s looking promising. You never hear me say that ever. You think Nick Diaz will fight this year? Absolutely, positively not is what I usually say. Looking promising (he’ll fight this year).”

Nick Diaz was most recently called out by UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown.

After a spectacular knockout victory over Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29, the 40-year-old called out both the Diaz brothers in his post-fight interview.

