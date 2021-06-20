Matt Brown calls out Nick and Nate Diaz after spectacular KO win at UFC Vegas 29

UFC veteran Matt Brown welcomes the possibility of taking on either Nick or Nate Diaz for his next fight. On the heels of a spectacular knockout victory against Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29, 'The Immortal' issued a respectful challenge to the popular cage-fighting brothers at the post-fight press conference, saying:

"I love the Diaz brothers and of course it would be a big fight. That's one of the fights that if I took it, it wouldn't be because I dislike the Diazes or anything like that. I'd take it because it's a big fight and I respect them."

👊@IamTheImmortal ties Vitor Belfort and Derrick Lewis for most knockouts in UFC history (12) 📖#UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/Eh0QZqPD3V — UFC (@ufc) June 19, 2021

In addition to the Diaz brothers, Matt Brown enumerated three more fighters he would be interested in fighting. The 40-year-old said he would love to run it back with fighters he previously lost to, namely Donald 'Cowboy' Ceronne, Demain Maia, and former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Based on his comments, though, it appears that Brown is specifically looking forward to fighting Maia in a potential retirement fight. He said:

"I know he's looking for a retirement match and I would love that out of respect for him because he's a true legend. And just like when I fought him the first time he's the worst matchup in the division for me and I like that challenge."

Watch the full interview below:

Also Read: UFC Vegas 29 bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

Matt Brown turns back the clock

'The Immortal' defied Father Time as he scored an impressive knockout win over a younger Dhiego Lima. After notching his 16th win, Matt Brown tied the record of Hall-of-Famer Matt Hughes for most victories in the UFC welterweight division.

The fight went back and forth in the opening frame as both combatants landed their fair share of heavy strikes. In the second round, the two engaged in a clinch, but Brown broke it off with a knee to his opponent's midsection.

The Ultimate Fighter alum then connected with a brutal overhand right, sending an unconscious Lima crashing into the mat. Matt Brown proceeded to express his exhilaration by shouting an emphatic question into the camera:

“How’s that for 40, b**ch?”

With the win, Brown snapped his two-fight losing skid and earned his first victory since December 2019. Brown also went home with a 'Performance of the Night' bonus. Meanwhile, Lima has fallen on hard times after taking his second defeat in a row.

Also Read: UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige full card results and video highlights

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Avinash Tewari