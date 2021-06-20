Watch: "How's that for 40, b****?" - Matt Brown follows up stunning KO of Dhiego Lima with brilliant warning to UFC welterweight division

Matt Brown followed up his stunning KO of Dhiego Lima with a brilliant warning to the UFC welterweight division.

40-year-old Matt Brown has competed in the sport of MMA since 2004. Brown competed in a few amateur MMA fights and then made his professional MMA debut in 2005. ‘The Immortal’ has fought in the UFC since 2008.

Matt Brown also served as an assistant coach during the TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) 25 reality show. His UFC Vegas 29 opponent Dhiego Lima was one of the contestants on TUF 25. Lima had previously participated in TUF 19 as well.

Brown and Lima are no strangers to one another and share a considerable amount of mutual respect. Nevertheless, both fighters went to war against each other in their welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 29 on June 19th, 2021. The fight ended with Brown knocking Lima out cold with a single punch in round two.

Following this, Matt Brown celebrated his spectacular win and proceeded to state the following on camera:

“How’s that for 40, b****!”

In the aftermath of his big win, Matt Brown had a rather intriguing post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping. Brown stated:

“Eh, not bad for a 40-year-old man from small-town Ohio, right?”

UFC commentator and analyst Michael Bisping noted that Matt Brown was looking for the right-hand shot throughout the fight. On that note, Bisping asked Brown whether he knew that the right-hand shot would be there against Dhiego Lima. Brown responded by saying:

“Absolutely. I’ve seen he drops his left a lot after the jab. Practiced it throughout the whole camp – Set it up with that body shot first, and then take the body to the head.”

Furthermore, Matt Brown and Michael Bisping broke down the knockout sequence by examining a replay on the big screen. Brown noted:

“Yeah, (we) basically, just watched it, but we’ll do it again. So, I threw the right to the body first, and then I just ducked down like I was throwing it again, and then came over top. Day one kind of setup stuff, you know.”

Michael Bisping noted a bit of hesitation about accepting the fight against Dhiego Lima on Matt Brown’s part since Lima and Brown are friends. Bisping asked Brown for his views regarding the same, in response to which Brown clarified:

“There was no hesitation on my part. Ask Sean (Shelby), Dana (White), and them; I’ve never hesitated on any fight ever. So, yeah. But don’t get me wrong. I love Dhiego. Much, much respect. Love the guy so much. I hope nothing but the best for him. I didn’t want to do that to him, but that’s the game we play.” (*Video courtesy: UFC; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Watch the interview below:

Watch Matt Brown's one-punch KO of Dhiego Lima below:

Matt Brown is renowned for his legendary durability and knockout power

Matt Brown has been a UFC mainstay for more than a decade

For years, Matt Brown wreaked havoc in the UFC welterweight division. Brown came up on the wrong end of a few decision verdicts in pivotal fights during his career, which resulted in him not receiving a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

Matt Brown’s ability to secure thunderous knockout wins and his legendary durability have always been respected by the MMA community. Regardless, Brown has lately been going through a tough phase in his career.

Matt Brown was on a two-fight losing streak entering UFC Vegas 29 but has yet again proven his mettle by defeating the younger sibling of the widely respected Lima brother duo in MMA. Brown also holds a second-round TKO win over Dhiego’s older brother Douglas Lima.

Brown holds the distinction of being the only fighter to ever beat Douglas Lima by KO/TKO in the latter’s MMA career thus far. Douglas was knocked out by Brown back in 2007. Douglas eventually won the Bellator welterweight title and is regarded as one of the best welterweights outside the UFC today.

Which fighter would you like to see Matt Brown face next? Sound off in the comments.

