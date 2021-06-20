UFC Vegas 29 bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

Marlon Vera and Davey Grant won the 'Fight of the Night' honor at UFC Vegas 29. The fight between the two bantamweights was a back-and-forth affair before Vera took a massive lead in the third round. Both fighters took home $50,000.

The 'Performance of the Night' bonus went to Matt Brown and Choi Seung-Woo, both of whom finished their opponents via KO/TKO and earned a $50,000 bonus.

The Korean Zombie emerges victorious at UFC Vegas 29

UFC Vegas 29 ended with the MMA veteran 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung getting his hand raised in the main event. Zombie used his veteran fighting experience to comfortably win a unanimous decision over featherweight contender Dan Ige in a five-round fight in the main event of the UFC card.

The three judges scored the contest 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46 in Zombie's favor.

With this win, the South Korean fighter has put himself back in contention for the UFC featherweight title. Jung was also awarded his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt after his win over '50k'.

In the co-main event, Sergey Spivak edged out a decision win over UFC veteran Aleksei Oleinik. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in Spivak's favor.

Marlon Vera had an impressive outing as he cruised to a decision win against Davey Grant. Vera dominated Grant in the third round of the fight, earning a 10-8 score by two judges. The judges' scorecards at the end of the fight were 29-27, 29-28, and 30-26.

Korean fighter Seungwoo Choi knocked out Julian Erosa in the opening round of the featherweight bout. With this impressive win, Choi has extended his win streak in the UFC to three.

In the second fight of UFC Vegas 29's main card, Bruno Silva defeated Wellington Turman via TKO in the first round of the bout.

In the opening fight of the main card, Matt Brown made a strong statement with a one-punch knockout over Dhiego Lima, brother of Douglas Lima. With the win, Brown now has 12 knockout wins in the UFC. He has tied Derrick Lewis and Vitor Belfort's record for most knockouts in UFC history.

