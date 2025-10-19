"Bullsh** bro" - Adin Ross loses his cool after Dan Miragliotta's early stoppage blunder costs him a bet 

Social media influencer Adin Ross was streaming earlier today while watching UFC Vancouver. Ross had placed a bet on Kyle Nelson in his lightweight fight against Matt Frevola, but became visibly upset with referee Dan Miragliotta following a dramatic end to Round 1.In the final moments of the first round, Nelson dropped Frevola after hurting him on the feet and followed up with ground-and-pound. Controversy erupted when the referee separated the fighters with only seconds remaining in the round, leading many to believe the fight had been stopped. Moments later, however, Miragliotta clarified that the separation merely signaled the end of the round and that the fight was still ongoing.Nelson managed to outland Frevola for the remainder of the bout and cruised to a unanimous decision victory in the main card opener. However, Ross was visibly upset and also claimed to have texted UFC head honcho Dana White about the controversial end to Round 1.&quot;WHAT? He called it, Don't do that! I'm done, I'm done. I'm texting Dana White, I don't care. I'm done, bro. What the f*ck, come on. There were three seconds left. I'm done. This is bulls**t, bro. Referee, you s*ck.&quot;Check out Adin Ross' comments below:Adin Ross flipped his $1million bet from Canelo Alvarez to Terence CrawfordAdin Ross had placed a whopping $1million bet on Canelo Alvarez to defeat Terence Crawford last month. However, Ross chose to flip his bet after receiving a mysterious phone call, which stunned fight fans.During his Kick stream, Ross briefly stepped away to take a private call and, upon returning, instructed his manager to switch the bet to Crawford. Ross refused to comment on what led him to change his bet at the eleventh hour. Soon after Ross switched his bet, the underdog, Crawford, defeated Alvarez via unanimous decision to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.