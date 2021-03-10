Gilbert Burns reveals potential timeline for next UFC fight

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has revealed the potential timeline for his next fight inside the octagon.

Burns, 34, is coming off a dramatic loss to former teammate Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 258. The bout was contested over the UFC Welterweight Championship, and while “Durinho” managed to catch the champion early with a few nice shots, he wasn’t able to put Usman away. As the rounds went on, “The Nigerian Nightmare” took over and asserted his authority over Burns.

Burns' resurgence

It was the definition of an exciting encounter and the defeat clearly took a lot out of Gilbert, who was emotionally distressed after the contest. Now, though, it’s time for him to get back on the horse and ride back into training camp. Many fans are waiting to see what sort of opponent he’ll be given next.

Regardless of who it is, Burns has a clear idea of when he wants to step back into the cage.

👀👀👀👀👀👀 June? Let’s go — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 10, 2021

Different names have been thrown around as potential contenders for Burns, with the 170-pound division arguably being more stacked than it ever has been. An enticing bout against Jorge Masvidal seems to be off the cards, given that “Gamebred” isn’t interested in returning until around September, but that isn’t the only fight out there for the Brazilian.

Michael Chiesa is another option given how he’s been able to climb up through the division’s ranks as of late, but the real headline name here is Colby Covington. It’s no secret the two men have had their fair share of disagreements and we can picture a scenario in which they are pit against one another with the winner potentially receiving another shot at Kamaru Usman.

Advertisement

However, with Covington reportedly turning down a fight against Leon Edwards recently, he may not consider a fight against anyone other than Usman to be feasible. Some will disagree that he should earn another punt at the champion, whereas others will point towards his dominant victory over ex-champion Tyron Woodley.

Either way, Gilbert Burns is hungry for blood, and he’s also hungry to get back in the win column.