How has Jorge Masvidal done in his last 5 UFC fights?

Jorge Masvidal is one of the biggest names in the UFC welterweight division. Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Jorge Masvidal grew up fighting in the streets and backyards, a background that has recently earned him the nickname 'Street Jesus'.

At one point, he was invited by the legendary Kimbo Slice to fight one of his backyard competitions, where a very young 'Gamebred' defeated a man double his size and walked away unscathed. After brief stints in multiple fighting promotions, including Strikeforce and Bellator, Jorge Masvidal was signed by UFC and made his debut against Tim Means in April, 2013.

Here is a look into the last five fights of Jorge Masvidal in UFC.

#5 Jorge Masvidal vs Stephen Thompson - UFC 217

Coming off a narrow split decision loss to Demian Maia, Jorge Masvidal faced 'Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson at UFC 2017 on November 4, 2017. In a more or less one-sided contest, Jorge Masvidal once again dropped the decision, only this time it was an unanimous one.

After Stephen Thompson's most recent fight against Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17 where he secured a win, 'Wonderboy' called out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch in a 'NMF vs. BMF' bout.

#4 Jorge Masvidal vs Darren Till - UFC Fight Night 147

After two losses in a row, Jorge Masvidal found himself back to winning ways with a victory over Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 147. The two locked horns in the main event of the card. Despite being dropped by a huge left just 10 seconds into the fight, Jorge Masvidal managed to rally back and finish Darren Till in the second round.

The win earned Jorge Masvidal Fight of the Night as well as Performance of the Night bonuses. But Jorge Masvidal gave credit where it was due. In a fan Q&A session on his YouTube channel, 'Gamebred' crowned Darren Till as the "hardest puncher" he has ever fought.

Watch the full fight below:

#3 Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren - UFC 239

Facing Ben Askren on July 6, 2019, Jorge Masvidal scored the fastest knockout in UFC history which has till date not been broken. 'Gamebred' dropped Ben Askren with a massive flying knee 5 seconds into the fight, securing his second win in a row. The win earned him the 2019 KO of the Year by several MMA media outlets.

SCENES!

Jorge Masvidal just recorded the fastest knockout in UFC history. 5 seconds!#UFC239



📹 @ufc pic.twitter.com/4yzLZ4AUS6 — TAB (@tabcomau) July 7, 2019

Jorge Masvidal was recently seen training YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for the latter's next fight against Ben Askren. Jake Paul has claimed that he will take a second less to defeat Ben Askren than Jorge Masvidal took.

#2 Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz - UFC 244

In the most high-profile fight of his career, Jorge Masvidal faced Nate Diaz for the BMF belt that Dana White specially commissioned for their bout at UFC 244. What promised to be a fireworks show in the main event of the pay-per-view culminated in an abrupt end.

Both went all-out at each other for three rounds, after which the fight was stopped by the referee to let the doctor check on Nate Diaz's cut above his eye. In an anti-climactic finish, the fight was waived off and Jorge Masvidal was declared the winner via TKO by doctor's stoppage. Jorge Masvidal was awarded the BMF belt by The Rock himself.

Watch the full fight below:

#1 Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman - UFC 251

Kamaru Usman was set to meet Gilbert Burns at UFC 251 in the original booking of their UFC 258 contest, where the welterweight champion secured an excellent TKO win. Burns had to pull out of their previously scheduled bout as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Jorge Masvidal stepped in on six days' notice to face the champion at UFC 251 pay-per-view, that went on to become the second highest grossing PPV of 2020. Masvidal lost the fight via unanimous decision.

After finally facing and going through Gilbert Burns in his third successful title defense, Kamaru Usman called out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch, and it was accepted by Team Masvidal. Prior to the fight, he also said that he would definitely beat 'Street Jesus' even after he gets a full fight camp. Ever since the callout, the two have been exchanging jabs on social media.