"What's yours is mine" - Jorge Masvidal keen on 'taking everything' from UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a potential rematch

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's post-fight call-out for a rematch with Jorge Masvidal is not being taken lightly by the BMF.

Following his second-round TKO victory over Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman threw a jibe at Jorge Masvidal on Twitter. Even though Usman had already defeated Gamebred in their first encounter, he 'generously' called out Masvidal for a rematch.

I’m feeling generous!!! — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 15, 2021

The taunting by Kamaru Usman has triggered a response from the BMF. Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter to claim that he was undeterred by Usman's intimidation.

You feeling generous and I’m feeling gooned out. I’m taking everything. What’s yours is mine #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 15, 2021

In their previous meeting, Kamaru Usman secured a unanimous decision victory against Gamebred at UFC 251. Despite a dominant performance by 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' many fans and MMA analysts repudiated Usman's victory, citing that Masvidal took the fight on six days' notice.

This contempt was unacceptable to the champion, and he wants to put an exclamation on his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Usman dismissed Masvidal's chances in a rematch and stated that the Miami native's popularity is undeserved.

"With a guy like Masvidal, I knew five years ago that I had the tools to beat the guy. That's what I said leading up to the fight. The only thing that was different is the clout. Even though, I don't think he has warranted that. He has had some good wins... When people started giving him all this hype I said, 'This is the same guy; nothing has changed'," said Kamaru Usman.

Will 'The Ultimate Fighter' have Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal as coaches for the next season?

Previously, speculation surrounding a TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) season with Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington was doing the rounds. However, with the UFC 258 call-out, it looks like Kamaru Usman has slid into the conversation for being the nemesis to Masvidal for TUF's season 29.

Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed that his management team is in talks with the UFC for the same.

Ali Abdelaziz and First Round Management (Masvidal's management team) have a long history of rivalry against each other. Abdelaziz sent out a warning for Masvidal's team to 'better be on their best behaviour".

Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz just told me he’s already talking to UFC about Usman and Masvidal as TUF coaches. “It’s what Kamaru wants and Jorge deserves a full camp. But he and his team better be on their best behavior. We already beat them up inside and out of cage.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 14, 2021

If the UFC decides to appoint Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal as coaches for TUF's next season, it is undoubtedly going to be a great buildup for a rematch between the two rivals.