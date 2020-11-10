Coach confirms UFC welterweight Colby Covington interested in coaching TUF alongside Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington, it seems, is rejuvenated after his 5th round finish of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and is now actively seeking options for his next fight.

This fight tonight is for all the brave men and women of Law Enforcement who have been vilified. Just like the Military, they are Americas REAL heroes!!! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸#UFCVegas11 #AmericasChamp pic.twitter.com/5oQP0rOjTR — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 19, 2020

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Colby Covington’s coach Daniel Valverde was asked whether the fighter will be interested in coaching the upcoming edition of The Ultimate Fighter opposite arch-rival Jorge Masvidal.

Valverde replied, “I know that Colby is ready to do that show and he didn’t hear from the UFC yet. But he might do, we don’t know what's gonna happen. Let’s hope so. It will be great to make this fight even bigger. Let’s wait. And I think both [Masvidal and Covington]are great fighters and both can be great coaches as well.”

He further added, “…[It’s the] right time to make the fight happen. They both need to get paid and it’s just the best time for the UFC. It’s probably going to be in Vegas. I wish it was in Miami as both of them are local fighters but I don’t think it will because of the pandemic.”

Masvidal stepped into the Octagon last in July 2020 to face champion Kamaru Usman when original opponent Gilbert Burns had to back out following a positive Covid-19 test.

Jorge took the fight on 6 days' notice and extended Usman to a full five rounds, eventually losing via decision.

Masvidal was chosen as a replacement after an impressive 3-fight stoppage streak including a record-breaking 5 second knockout of Ben Askren.

Just like Colby Covington, Masvidal too is a staunch supporter of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

I never voted for #POTUS before. I humbly voted for the first time for @realDonaldTrump to stop the spread of socialism. To keep our taxes down. To bring back our troops. To bring back our jobs. To keep gas prices down. To protect our freedom #thereelection pic.twitter.com/kbRbUeaksH — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 3, 2020

Colby Covington fought for the belt in December 2019

Colby Covington got his shot at the title shot against current champion Kamaru Usman after a 7-fight win streak which included names like Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos.

Kamaru would end up stopping Covington in the 5th round to retain his gold.

However, Covington has been vocal in campaigning for a rematch ever since and defeated Tyron Woodley to get back on the win column earlier this year.

A win next over arch-rival Jorge Masvidal would only further aid his cause to stand opposite Usman in the Octagon once again.