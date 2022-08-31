"By the end of what year? 2022?" - Fans react to Darren Till saying he wants to fight twice before the end of the year

MMA fans have reacted to the news that Darren Till is aiming to fully recover from injury and fight at least twice before the end of the year.

The Englishman has had a torrid time in the octagon as of late and is 1-4 in his last five appearances. Mixed results and multiple injuries have hampered the British star, who was once tipped to be a future world champion.

'The Gorilla' most recently missed out on July's UFC Fight Night London card, suffering a knee injury that forced him to pull out of his fight with Jack Hermansson.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Till said:

"Khamzat's fully in camp now for this fight with Nate Diaz, so I'm in like camp helping him. I'd say in a few months' time, I'll be ready. I want to have two fights by the end of this year."

Fans have reacted to the news of Till wanting to fight this year, with one fan (@waughxvii) confused if he meant 2022, since it's almost September:

"By the end of what year? 2022? Good luck Darren"

Another fan (@vacky_v_) suggested that Jarred Cannonier could be a good opponent for Darren Till as his fight with Sean Strickland has been scrapped:

"Jared doesn't have an opponent rn since Sean pulled out. This is a good opportunity if he really wants to get back in the title conversation."

John McCarthy picks Darren Till's future opponents

After Till announced he was planning on making his UFC return before the end of the year, 'Big' John McCarthy has listed some interesting match-ups for the British MMA star.

The Liverpudlian has been training with Khamzat Chimaev at the Allstars Gym in Sweden for over several months. 'The Gorilla' made the switch after his grappling was criticized when he lost to Derek Brunson back in 2021, deciding there was no better place to learn than where 'Borz' trains.

Speaking about Till's inevitable return on his podcast, the former MMA referee offered up some names he thought would be a good match-up for the 29-year-old UFC middleweight:

"I love Darren Till as a fighter... Every time that he's starting to get ready for a fight, something bad happens, he gets hurt... He's entertaining as a fighter, just get to the fight, man... They got a ton [of fighters at middleweight]. I would like to see him against [Dricus] Du Plessis. That would be a fun fight, it would be good. I don't know if he'd want to drop down fighting someone like that, but Darren Till against Sean Strickland, that would be a fun fight. Oh dude, it would be great."

