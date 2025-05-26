"Cain is so good!" - Marlon 'Chito' Vera and others join Hans Molenkamp in heartfelt tribute to Cain Velasquez

A training footage of Cain Velasquez recently resurfaced, with many fans commenting on it, including a former UFC title challenger. Hans Molenkamp posted the footage with a caption touting the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion's 'Puro Power' and mentioned that the video was taken in New Zealand from a seminar many years ago.

The video in question saw Velasquez working kickboxing drills on the pads as Molenkamp took on the role of pad holder. In a present-day situation where the hashtag #FreeCain consistently pops up in MMA circles, it can inspire feelings in many to see the currently imprisoned Velasquez in a prior situation where he is free to live his life.

Check Cain Velasquez's training clip below:

Several individuals in the MMA community took the time to offer up their thoughts on this Instagram post, including Marlon 'Chito' Vera, who commented:

"Cain is so good !!!"

Meanhwhile, @ryanselquist stated:

"Greatest UFC heavyweight champ of all time #freecain"

@bostonanik wrote:

"Whoa"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan Reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @hansmolenkamp on Instagram]

Dana White paid Cain Velasquez's $1 million bail

Cain Velasquez has been embroiled in legal issues for the last few years, with his former promoter, UFC CEO Dana White, coming through to help out. Despite not fighting inside the octagon since 2019, Velasquez received help from White, who aided him with the one-million-dollar bail that was set on him.

The 42-year-old recently spoke about this during a podcast appearance for Basement Talk. Velasquez said:

"I don't know if he gave out a statement or something beforehand when I was locked up and also he did pay my bail as well. So they're helping."

Check out Cain Velasquez's comments below (0:52):

The California native was sentenced to five years behind bars after the initial goal was to sentence him for 30 years, per the desired sentence the prosecutors were seeking. This includes prior months that were served in prison and on house arrest, which means that Velasquez can be eligible for parole as early as March 2026.

There are still hearings to come for Velasquez. June 3 is the date for his restitution hearing, which will dictate how much he must compensate Harry Goularte and Paul Bender, who were on the other end of their high-speed chase that involved a handgun being shot and the latter being struck.

