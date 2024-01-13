"Cain Velasquez downfall" - Fans react to Kelvin Gastelum's PSA to fighters ahead of UFC Mexico in February 2024

Kelvin Gastelum has offered advice to the fighters of the upcoming UFC event in Mexico.

On Feb. 24, the UFC will travel to the Arena CDMX for an event in Mexico City, Mexico. The fight night event will feature various Mexican-born fighters, including Brandon Moreno, who will take on Brandon Royval in the main event.

The MMA community is thrilled for the return to Mexico, as fans are ready to blow the roof off the venue. With that said, there are several negatives for the upcoming event, with UFC welterweight Gastleum pointing one out by saying this on X:

“PSA to fighters Anybody fighting in Mexico City in Feb, Needs at least 3-4 weeks of acclimation before body is used to performing at that elevation. Otherwise your worst nightmare WILL come true and you WILL GAS OUT. Free advice: you’re welcome”

Fans responded to Gastleum’s advice with various reactions:

“Caín Velásquez downfall”

“Always helping out Goat”

“Just like the fights in Denver and Utah . Elevation”

“Fast forward to post event. At least 1 fighter ; I had no idea how hard the acclimation was going to be. It definitely effected my performance.”

“Most fighters just can’t afford to fly out so early.”

“Sharing the knowledge. I love that kelv”

Gastelum won’t utilize his advice, as he’s not scheduled for the UFC Mexico event. The 32-year-old last fought in Dec. 2023, when he suffered a third-round submission loss against Sean Brady.

Chris Duncan plans to avoid Kelvin Gastelum’s advice with a first-round knockout at UFC Mexico

Kelvin Gastelum won’t be fighting at UFC Mexico on Feb. 24, but one fighter competing at the event did respond to his advice.

Following a 2-0 start in his UFC tenure, Chris Duncan will return when he takes on Manuel Torres in Mexico City. Instead of thanking Gastelum for his advice, Duncan responded to his tweet with this hilarious comment:

“Not if you Starch the guy in 50 secs That’s plan A for me.”

Duncan might have plans for a first-round finish, but it’ll be easier said than done. Torres made his UFC debut in May 2022 and started his promotional tenure with a bang by securing two first-round knockouts. He now looks to take another step forward by taking out Duncan.

