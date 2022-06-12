"We believe there are other victims out there" - Cain Velasquez's attorney explains decision to delay plea hearing

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez's plea hearing concerning an attempted murder charge was postponed until June 30 by the Santa Clara County court. Velasquez's attorney, Mark Geragos, has explained that the delay occurred because he wants more information on Hally Goularte's molestation case.

Goularte is the alleged victim in Velasquez's attempted murder case. The 39-year-old was arrested after he allegedly shot at Goularte, who at the time was inside a moving truck along with two of his relatives. The bullet fired by the former heavyweight champ struck Goularte's stepfather, who suffered a grievous injury to his arm.

Velasquez apparently shot at Goularte because he allegedly molested one of his young relatives. If found guilty, Velasquez could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

In a statement given to NBC Bay Arena, Velasquez's attorney, Geragos, stated that the delay is being caused due to a lack of additional information on Goularte's molestation case. He believes there are other victims of molestation out there who are yet to speak out. He said:

"We believe that there's other victims out there. We have urged to the public to come forward. We understand it's a delicate matter situation but if there are other victims, we want to make sure that they come forward."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Cain Velasquez’s alleged target, Harry Goularte, pleads not guilty to child-related felony charge mmafighting.com/2022/6/6/23157… Cain Velasquez’s alleged target, Harry Goularte, pleads not guilty to child-related felony charge mmafighting.com/2022/6/6/23157… https://t.co/DycrI3s9Ka

Khabib Nurmagomedov shows his support for Cain Velasquez; claims it's "unfair" to keep him in jail

Several of Velasquez's former colleagues and his teammates from the AKA Gym in San Jose, California, have been urging the judicial system to set him free. Among them is former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The undefeated Russian recently spoke out in support of his teammate, demanding that he be set free.

New York Post @nypost Khabib Nurmagomedov plans to visit teammate Cain Velasquez in jail as pal awaits attempted murder trial trib.al/ZXffs5z Khabib Nurmagomedov plans to visit teammate Cain Velasquez in jail as pal awaits attempted murder trial trib.al/ZXffs5z https://t.co/A5oquiEfCw

Nurmagomedov said he wants to visit Velasquez in jail if the laws in the United States permit him to do so. The 29-0 retired fighter said that he'd like to shake Cain Velasquez's hand and ask him to remain positive. Nurmagomedov further stated that Velasquez was only trying to protect his family, and it was unfair to put him in jail for the same.

During an interaction with TMZ, Nurmagomedov said:

"You have to protect your family. If animals protect their family, of course humans are gonna protect their family. You talk about law, code, they hold him in jail, I don’t understand these things. It always has to be fair. This is not fair. They sit in jail and [Goularte] he’s outside."

