Cain Velasquez’s attorney Mark Geragos responds after the UFC legend is denied bail for the second time

Defense attorney Mark Geragos issued a statement after his client Cain Velasquez was denied bail for the second time in his ongoing legal battle. Geragos asserted that the decision to deny Velasquez bail was “very disappointing.”

On February 28th, Velasquez reportedly engaged in a high-speed chase in San Jose, driving after accused child molester Harry Eugene Goularte. Velasquez purportedly rammed his vehicle into Goularte’s and then shot at the latter. While Goularte and his mother Patricia were unhurt, Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez was arrested on the same day and he’s been in police custody ever since. Judge Shelyna Brown previously denied Velasquez bail on March 7th, about a week after the incident, and deemed Velasquez’s behavior as “reckless.”

On Monday, May 16th, Brown once again denied the former UFC heavyweight champion bail, as she believes that Velasquez showed “reckless disregard for human life.”

Geragos maintains that Velasquez is innocent, poses no threat to the general public, and deserves to be released. As reported by ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, Geragos explained that his client will be vindicated, particularly provided that a jury of “right-thinking” people preside over the case. Geragos stated:

“It's especially outrageous when you realize that the accused pedophile and his stepfather, who did nothing but protect [Goularte] at the daycare center, are parading around like victims.”

Presently, Cain Velasquez is set to partake in a plea hearing on June 10th. Furthermore, Geragos emphasized that after the plea hearing, the case could have a pretrial probable cause hearing in June or July.

Cain Velasquez faces serious charges in relation to the alleged shooting incident

In the aftermath of MMA legend Cain Velasquez’s arrest, it was revealed that he’d attacked Harry Goularte due to the latter having allegedly molested a 4-year-old relative of Velasquez. The 4-year-old used to attend the daycare center run by Goularte’s mother, Patricia.

Goularte has been "accused of a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under the age of 14." He was released from police custody on February 25th and was allegedly shot at by Velasquez three days later.

Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder (one count), shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft (one count), assault with a firearm (three counts), assault with a deadly weapon (three counts), carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (one count), and willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle (one count). If found guilty, Velasquez faces up to 20 years or life in prison.

