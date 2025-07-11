Caio Borralho claims to have heard "some whispers" about Khamzat Chimaev's potential retirement after UFC 319 fight

Khamzat Chimaev will return to action at UFC 319 for his maiden title shot against reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

However, No.6-ranked middleweight contender Caio Borralho recently dropped a nugget regarding Chimaev's future ahead of the undefeated fighter's title fight. He claimed whispers are floating around that Chimaev could walk away from the sport if he captures the middleweight title against du Plessis.

Speaking in an interview with MMA Hoje, Borralho said:

"I heard somewhere, some people saying that if he wins the belt, he's going to retire. [There are] some little talks, some whispers. Some whispers that if he wins the belt, he retires. You know, like, I'm not sure of that. I don't know if I believe that or not, but it's an option."

He added:

"You know, there's too much pressure on him. Yeah, health problems and a lot of pressure from his country. I don't know. Maybe he retires. Maybe not. I think he has a lot of money already. Like a lot, a lot of money. He's good with money, you know. He'll be ready to [be] champion. So why not retire? I'll do the same."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

Chimaev is coming off a dominant finish of Robert Whittaker and sits as the betting favorite in the upcoming clash against du Plessis. Meanwhile, Borralho prepares for a career-defining test of his own in UFC Paris. He meets Nassourdine Imavov in a five-round main event that could decide the next title challenger.

T.J. Dillashaw believes Khamzat Chimaev’s cardio training could decide UFC 319 title fight

Khamzat Chimaev’s pressure-heavy, wrestling-centred style has carried him to a perfect record. But ahead of his title shot at UFC 319, questions about his gas tank are louder than ever.

T.J. Dillashaw believes Chimaev’s biggest challenge against Dricus du Plessis could be his conditioning. If Chimaev doesn’t address this, the championship rounds in Chicago could turn into a nightmare.

Speaking in a recent episode of the JAXXON PODCAST, Dillashaw said:

"Chimaev needs to get on that Sam Calavitta cardio because that's his only downfall is getting tired. DDP ain't going to get tired. He needs to work on topping red line stuff. He goes for the kill, and you can only do that for so long. You have to train that section. Everyone's heart rate, you get into the red zone, you start producing lactic acid, you get tired."

He added:

"The only way to make that better is to be in that red zone for as long as possible, and train to be there longer and also get used to it mentally. I would put a lot more money on Chimaev if he trains the right way for his cardio. If he doesn't train his cardio the right way, it's going to be hard for him to put DDP away, and DDP's going to get him in the later rounds and gas him out."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments below (1:14:30):

