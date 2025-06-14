Caio Borralho clears air on deleted post after prematurely mourning Ben Askren

Caio Borralho faced severe backlash after he posted on X announcing Ben Askren's death by writing "R.I.P." before his name. Borralho quickly understood that the statement was incorrect, apologized several times on X, and explained that he had misunderstood a post from fellow UFC fighter Maycee Barber.

Caio Borralho's now-deleted X post regarding Ben Askren [Screenshot via @Cage_PulseUFC on X]

Barber posted a black and white image of herself alongside Askren and others, with a caption that Borralho interpreted as the UFC women's flyweight seemingly hinting at the former ONE Championship titleholder's death.

Borralho has since issued several apologies, indicating that he posted it out of concern and not as an official confirmation. He extended his apologies to Akren's family and friends as well and expressed relief that the former UFC fighter is alive.

Although Askren has been battling a severe case of pneumonia, his condition was kept private at his family's request. The situation escalated before being debunked by UFC legend Daniel Cormier, who reassured fans that Askren, though seriously ill, was recovering at home.

Check out Caio Borralho's follow-up X posts below:

Caio Borralho will tap into familiarity with Khamzat Chimaev's style if and when they square off

Caio Borralho has expressed interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev. Recently, on the Jaxxon podcast, the Brazilian clarified that he is ready to take on anyone, even if it means squaring off with a familiar face, as Borralho has trained with Chimaev previously.

Borralho said:

“If they got me this fight, I definitely will [fight Chimaev], I think that would be a great fight. I trained with him for like five weeks over in Sweden and then after in Las Vegas… So, I kind of know a little bit about his system, what he wants to do next, and what he wants the [other] guy to do next, so he can advance on his system."

He added:

“I think I have advantages because I studied a lot of this – I was paying attention [during training]. I was helping him for sure, but I was also paying attention to everything. I was there to help him, I only had like two fights in the UFC at that time, now I have seven fights, so I was definitely there to help him, and I went to Las Vegas with him because I was mimicking Nate Diaz who he was supposed to fight."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (4:46):

