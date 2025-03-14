Caio Borralho shares his thoughts on latest win over Jared Cannonier, discloses mentality after he "lost" a round: "I'm gonna give you this round"

Caio Borralho recently made his feelings known on his latest win over Jared Cannonier and disclosed what his mentality was after realizing that he was losing a round. The Brazilian noted that he shifted his approach, which helped him regroup and maintain his composure for the remainder of the fight.

Borralho earned a unanimous decision win over Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 96 last August, after the judges scored the bout 49-45, 49-45 and 48-46 in his favor. It was an entertaining bout that saw both competitors earn a post-fight bonus for Fight of the Night.

As a result of his win, Borralho moved into the upper echelon of the middleweight division and is currently ranked No.6.

During his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, Borralho admitted that he was well aware a round wasn't going in his favor and made the decision to concede rather than exert himself. He mentioned that his mentality allowed him to save his energy and ensure that he won the rounds that followed:

"That fight was crazy, man. When it came in the middle of the round, I think like, three minutes already on the round, I knew that maybe he's ahead of me this round. I'm not gonna rush to try to win this round anymore. I know I lost, so I'm just gonna be there, pressuring. Okay, I give you this round. You're gonna get tired cause I'm gonna be pressuring you. And then in the third round, I get better."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson left amazed by Caio Borralho's comments

During the aforementioned clip, UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson praised Caio Borralho for his mentality. He said:

"Bro, I've never heard a fighter say that. Not an MMA fighter... When he said, 'I know I lost this round, so I'm not gonna rush to try to win this round back.'"

Check out the full episode featuring Caio Borralho below:

