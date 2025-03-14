  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Caio Borralho shares his thoughts on latest win over Jared Cannonier, discloses mentality after he "lost" a round: "I'm gonna give you this round"

Caio Borralho shares his thoughts on latest win over Jared Cannonier, discloses mentality after he "lost" a round: "I'm gonna give you this round"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Mar 14, 2025 18:06 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier v Borralho - Source: Getty
Caio Borralho discusses latest win over Jared Cannonier and mentality throughout the fight [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Caio Borralho recently made his feelings known on his latest win over Jared Cannonier and disclosed what his mentality was after realizing that he was losing a round. The Brazilian noted that he shifted his approach, which helped him regroup and maintain his composure for the remainder of the fight.

Ad

Borralho earned a unanimous decision win over Cannonier in the main event of UFC Vegas 96 last August, after the judges scored the bout 49-45, 49-45 and 48-46 in his favor. It was an entertaining bout that saw both competitors earn a post-fight bonus for Fight of the Night.

As a result of his win, Borralho moved into the upper echelon of the middleweight division and is currently ranked No.6.

During his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, Borralho admitted that he was well aware a round wasn't going in his favor and made the decision to concede rather than exert himself. He mentioned that his mentality allowed him to save his energy and ensure that he won the rounds that followed:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"That fight was crazy, man. When it came in the middle of the round, I think like, three minutes already on the round, I knew that maybe he's ahead of me this round. I'm not gonna rush to try to win this round anymore. I know I lost, so I'm just gonna be there, pressuring. Okay, I give you this round. You're gonna get tired cause I'm gonna be pressuring you. And then in the third round, I get better."
Ad

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson left amazed by Caio Borralho's comments

During the aforementioned clip, UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson praised Caio Borralho for his mentality. He said:

"Bro, I've never heard a fighter say that. Not an MMA fighter... When he said, 'I know I lost this round, so I'm not gonna rush to try to win this round back.'"
Ad

Check out the full episode featuring Caio Borralho below:

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी