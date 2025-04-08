"Caio is the good guy" - MMA world reacts to clip of fan willing to risk a punch from UFC 314's Jean Silva

Featherweight prospect Jean Silva is scheduled to face Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314 this weekend. Ahead of that, the Brazilian recently caught the attention of fans when an individual seemingly requested to take a punch from him.

'Lord' has built a reputation for himself as one of the most fiercest and powerful strikers in the UFC. To support this, Silva has defeated every opponent he has faced in the promotion by knockout.

Consequently, the fan may have been intrigued to try out how the Brazilian fighter's punch would feel.

Check out the post below:

UFC middleweight prospect Caio Borralho, a teammate of Silva's, was also present during the interaction. When 'Lord' appeared ready to punch a fan, Borralho intervened and urged Silva not to go through with it.

Many fight fans praised Borralho's gesture, calling it kind, with one user writing:

"Caio is the good guy"

Others commented:

"Big brother Caio 🙂‍↕️"

"Caio is really the Leonardo of the team 😂"

"Silva really said anyone anywhere 😂"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Caio Borralho stopping Jean Silva from punching a fan. [Screenshots Courtesy: @fullviolence on Instagram]

Jean Silva asserts confidence in beating Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

Bryce Mitchell is ranked No. 13 fighter in the UFC featherweight division. He most recently secured a knockout victory over Kron Gracie at UFC 310. Likewise, Jean Silva also comes off a dominating win against Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC Fight Night 252.

As he aims to break into the 145-pound rankings, 'Lord' promises to deliver a brutal beating on 'Thug Nasty' at UFC 314. While speaking in an interview with MMA Fighting, Silva said:

"We're building another kind of ‘war’ where the opponent can quit, tap out, or say he doesn’t wanna fight anymore, and then the battle is over. That will happen. He will quit. I won’t continue hitting him because that’s not who I am. He’ll get beat like everybody else got beat, and just others after him will get beat."

Check out Jean Silva's comments below (1:19):

