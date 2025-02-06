“California is strong” - Filipino-American striker Sean Climaco dedicates upcoming fight to those affected by the California wildfires

Sean Climaco dedicated his upcoming fight to California.

In early January, the North American state of California was tragically affected by uncontrollable wildfires. Billions of dollars of damage were reportedly accumulated, with many people losing their homes, businesses, and communities.

Later this week, Sean Climaco, who was born in raised in California, will fight at ONE Championship's latest event, ONE Fight Night 28.

During an interview with ONE, the flyweight Muay Thai striker had this say about proudly representing California in his upcoming bout:

“We could say that this fight is for California. We’re showing that California is strong and we’re all gonna get through this together.”

Sean Climaco's upcoming opponent is promotional debutant and fellow California native Diego Paez. The action-packed matchup is one of eleven taking place inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand later this week.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in US Primetime free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America and Canada.

Friday's event will be headlined by a strawweight Muay Thai title bout between two-sport world champion Prajanchai and UK contender Ellis Badr Barboza.

Earlier in the night, the February 7 event will showcase Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (bantamweight Muay Thai), Lito Adiwang vs. Keito Yamakita (strawweight MMA), and Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O (flyweight Muay Thai co-main event).

Diego Paez looks to shut down Sean Climaco's bounce-back opportunity

Sean Climaco made his ONE Championship debut in May 2024, defeating Josue Cruz by first-round knockout. Four months later, Climaco suffered a setback in his latest promotional appearance, a second-round knockout loss against Johan Estupinan.

At ONE Fight Night 28, Climaco has an opportunity to bounce back and prove he's a potential contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division. Furthermore, the 30-year-old wants to showcase another example of the growth of Muay Thai in North America.

Meanwhile, Diego Paez is focused on making a name for himself against Climaco. The 31-year-old Columbian-American striker went undefeated as an amateur before continuing to find success as a professional.

Paez has won several titles, including the WCK 10-pound strap, and now looks to prove he's worthy of competing amongst the best in ONE Championship.

