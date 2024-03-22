"Call me out you b*m" - Robert Whittaker angles for next title shot, picks the likely fighter to receive it

Robert Whittaker was able to get back in the win column and the middleweight title picture with a unanimous decision victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 298 last month. The No.3-ranked middleweight recently revealed that he is hoping to receive the next title opportunity while acknowledging that it may be unlikely.

Speaking on the MMArcade Podcast, his co-host Jonny Roses asked him who he believes should face Dricus du Plessis in his first title defense, leading 'The Reaper' to respond:

"I don't know, mate. Me. Call me out you b*m. I can see them making that [Israel Adesanya] fight because of the bad blood between them, because of South Africa. I can't really see the UFC getting behind [Sean] Strickland again. I don't think they loved him as a champ to begin with so I don't think they're really gunning for that rematch. I don't know. I don't know. I'm kind of hoping Dricus gets Izzy in a sense, just so that I can fight Strickland."

Robert Whittaker's comments on the UFC middleweight title picture

UFC President and CEO Dana White has hinted that Israel Adesanya will likely be the next to receive a title opportunity. It is unclear if the promotion would look to pit Whittaker against Sean Strickland in a No.1 contender's bout.

Robert Whittaker discusses the state of the MMA community

Robert Whittaker has had a storied mixed martial arts career. However, he faced criticism from the MMA community following his second-round TKO loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the former middleweight champion discussed how the UFC fanbase switches up on fighters such as himself and Dustin Poirier after a loss, stating:

"The MMA community don't make it easy. Those guys are harder than any fight. The criticism and comments are worse than any punch, or any kick... I love the MMA community… But they can turn on you at the drop of a dime."

Whittaker added:

"You know how many times after I lost to DDP, just reading the comments, 'Robert Whittaker’s a wash', 'Whittaker is done now'... Let’s be fair, I’m smashing most guys. Poirier is hands down smashing most guys, but I guarantee you he was receiving the same things."

Robert Whittaker's comments on the mixed martial arts community

While Whittaker and Poirier both faced criticism from the fanbase, both fighters were also able to bounce back and display their greatness in their next bout. Furthermore, 'The Reaper' and 'The Diamond' both remain in the title picture and continue to compete against the division's best, where losing a bout doesn't mean that they are no longer the same caliber fighter.