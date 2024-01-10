"Calm down the Tumblr quotes" - Belal Muhammad's inspirational warning quote miserably backfires on social media

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad's recent social media post has not gone down well with MMA fans.

'Remember the Name' uploaded a post on Twitter and warned people not to take advantage of his generosity. He wrote:

"Don't mistake my kindness for weakness I'll choke you with the same hand I fed you with."

Muhammad faced backlash for the post as MMA fans took to the comments section to react.

One individual poked fun at the UFC welterweight, asking him to refrain from using outdated quotes.

"Calm down the Tumblr quotes Belal."

Another user echoed a similar sentiment but in a harsh tone.

"Shut up."

One person took Muhammad's tweets as an opportunity to criticize the 35-year-old's fighting resume.

"You've got 1 submission out of your 27 fights, who are you choking?"

The 35-year-old was also accused of stealing the tweet from Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

"You copied Conor's lines from the 3rd [Dustin] Poirier fight lol."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Belal Muhammad's post

Muhammad is currently on a spectacular run in the UFC. 'Remember the Name' has remained undefeated in his last 10 UFC encounters and during that run, has defeated the likes of Gilbert Burns, Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, Sean Brady and Vicente Luque.

Belal Muhammad weighs in on a potential rematch against Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards shared the octagon in March 2021 in a five-round main event at UFC Fight Night 187. The contest ended on a controversial note as 'Rocky' accidentally eye-poked Muhammad in the second round, after which the referee called a halt to the bout. Eventually, the fight declared a no-contest.

Considering Muhammad's current winning streak, many in the MMA community believe that the 35-year-old should be next in line for a title shot against Edwards.

'Remember the Name' recently sat down for a chat with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. During his time there, Muhammad hailed himself as the 'most dominant' 170-pound fighter in the UFC and claimed that he would finish 'Rocky' in a potential rematch.

"I think I’m going to go in there, I’m going to dominate him, I’m going to finish him. I think I’m the most dominant welterweight in the division and I think that once I get my shot everybody, the UFC, Dana White, all of them are going to know that they had the most dominant welterweight to ever do it standing underneath them this whole time... You're going to give me a full 12, 14 weeks to fight Leon Edwards. It's going to be the worst night of his life."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments from the mark below:

