Calvin Kattar announces that he's coming for Alexander Volkanovski's throne next

UFC featherweight contender Calvin Kattar is coming after the title and he claims that he is more than ready to fight reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in a title clash of epic proportions.

Last night, in the main event of UFC on ESPN 13, Calvin Kattar picked up a well-deserved decision win over Dan Ige. With the win, "The Boston Finisher" is now on a two-fight winning streak. Calvin Kattar's last defeat came against another red-hot contender Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC Fight Night Moscow back in November, 2019.

With momentum on his side, Calvin Kattar is likely to be the next challenger to Volkanovski's throne and he wants the champion to know that he is more than prepared to take him on inside the Octagon. Following his big win over Ige at Fight Island, Calvin Kattar sent a message to Volkanovski at the UFC on ESPN 13 post-fight press conference. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I mean if I make my case, I don’t got to do it with my mouth. I do it in the cage. Like all these other guys, they all talk. Where I’m from, we don’t really talk about stuff too much. You go out and prove it. You earn it. In here, that’s not really the business model, so it’s a little bit of an adjustment for me. I go out, I fight, and I try to earn every opportunity in front of me. The champ should see that. He’s saying he wants contenders. You’re not going to find one more ready than myself.”

Kattar rightly credited Volkanovski for saying that he is willing to face the top contenders in his own division instead of chasing superfights like other champions have done in the past. Here's what Volkanovski said -

“My eyes are on my division. I want to defend my belt against No. 1 contenders. We’ve got a stacked division.You got all these guys fighting and whoever has an impressive performance is gonna be the No. 1 contender. As I’ve said from Day 1, I don’t want to put my division on hold. I want to fight No. 1 contenders.”