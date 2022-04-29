Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett reportedly being eyed for UFC's return to Texas

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett is being targeted for the main event of a UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas on June 18.

All Access MMA reported the news on Twitter.

All Access MMA @AllAccessMMA247



#UFC

allaccessmma.com/2022/04/28/cal… Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett Being Planned For June 18th In Austin Texas Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett Being Planned For June 18th In Austin Texas#UFCallaccessmma.com/2022/04/28/cal…

Both featherweight contenders are coming off unanimous decision wins as they look to close in on a title shot against Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski. The No.4-ranked Kattar headlined the UFC's first card of 2022 versus Giga Chikadze, where he dominated the prior favorite, winning every round.

Kattar will take on No.7-ranked and heavy hitter Josh Emmett, who's currently on a four-fight win streak. Emmett, who trains at Team Alpha Male, displayed incredible resilience when defeating Dan Ige in December at UFC 269. His win against Ige came following an 18-month layoff due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

It would appear the 37-year-old Emmett is back to his former self and will need to be as he may be going up a level in competition next versus Kattar. 'The Boston Finisher' arrived in the UFC back in 2017 and has since headlined events in his last three fights. Emmett has only been the main attraction once since his arrival in 2016 and was defeated by Jeremy Stephens via TKO on that occasion.

The venue for Kattar vs. Emmett is yet to be confirmed, but judging by previous history, the Frank Erwin Center is the frontrunner. Other bouts in support of the card have also been announced, with names such as Kyle Daukaus and Phil Hawes being the most notable thus far.

The main event between Kattar and Emmett is not yet final, with contracts still to be signed. However, the promotion seems confident it will take place on June 18.

Calvin Kattar former fighter now owner of Combat Zone MMA

Calvin Kattar now fights in the UFC and represents The New England Cartel gym. He has quickly become a serious player in the 145lbs division.

Kattar fought in multiple promotions before joining the UFC, with Combat Zone MMA being a standout for multiple reasons. After having his last fight with them in 2013, Calvin Kattar purchased Combat Zone MMA and is to this day the organization's owner.

Kattar is part of a small group of current/past fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jorge Masvidal who own an MMA promotion. He now promotes what is the longest-running combat sports organization in New England, with a pay-per-view and ticketing system for their monthly shows.

Edited by Aziel Karthak