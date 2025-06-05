“Camplife to resume shortly” - Liam Harrison gets ready for another grueling training camp ahead of September return

Liam Harrison is slowly shifting into high gear ahead of his highly anticipated return to action.

The British legend recently revealed that he's working his way into shape ahead of his months-long training camp heading into his in-ring return in September.

Posting on Instagram, Harrison showed he's working the pads with close friend and fellow multi-time world champion Andy Howson at their home gym of Bad Company in Leeds, England.

Liam Harrison wrote:

"Camplife to resume shortly 🐺"

Harrison is widely credited as one of the biggest reasons for Muay Thai's boom in the Western Hemisphere.

A multi-time Muay Thai world champion with over 90 professional wins, Harrison initially retired in September 2024 after losing to Thai legend Seksan at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena.

It was a shocking decision that rocked the Muay Thai world, but it was a short-lived retirement after Harrison announced that he would have one final run before hanging up his gloves.

Just six months after his shocking announcement in Denver, Harrison scored a third-round technical knockout win over Spanish standout Isaac Araya to capture the WBC Muay Thai Diamond Belt at Hitman Fight League in Manchester.

Harrison then revealed on social media that he'll return to the ONE Championship ring in one of the promotion's major events in September.

It's still unclear when exactly Harrison will return, but it's a match that would certainly captivate the Muay Thai world.

Liam Harrison says he might have acted on impulse when he announced his initial retirement in 2024

Liam Harrison admitted he might have acted impulsively when he decided to retire in 2024.

In an interview with the ADHD Untangled Podcast, Harrison said he took a couple of days to reflect on his stunning announcement in Denver.

Harrison said he ultimately retracted his decision after realizing he still had a lot left in the gas tank to operate at the highest level.

"Yeah, very possibly. But like you say, that impulsivity thing that comes with it, like 'oh I've lost, right, retire, that's it' and then that rolling in my head, you know what I mean - 'I'm too old, can't do it anymore, clearly not,'" said the British legend.

