“I’d be a little bit lost” - British legend Liam Harrison admits he’ll face a new reality in life once he hangs up the gloves for good

Liam Harrison believes his daily life would be vastly different once he hangs up the gloves.

Ad

The legendary British striker knows his time competing at Muay Thai's highest level will come to an end, with the reality of retirement inching closer by the month.

In an interview with the ADHD Untangled Podcast, Harrison admitted that he already envisioned his life once he officially leaves active competition.

Harrison said he'd have to adjust to a daily routine without hitting the pads or sharpening his skillset ahead of a possible matchup between the ropes.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

"I love being in the routine of being a fighter and being in the fight camp and having that goal to aim for and watching my body change as I get more ripped and I lose weight and then I get fitter and I get stronger. I like that routine of all that, and without it, I think I'd be a little bit lost," he said.

Ad

Liam Harrison has been fighting professionally since 2000, and has captured over 90 career wins and multiple world titles in his two decades in the sport.

In September 2024, Harrison initially announced his retirement after losing to Thai legend Seksan at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena.

The 39-year-old, however, quickly took back that decision and was back in action just six months later when he beat Isaac Araya for the WBC Muay Thai Diamond Belt at Hitman Fight League in Manchester.

Ad

Harrison is now set to return to the ONE Championship Circle in September.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Ad

Liam Harrison undergoes stem cell treatment ahead of his return

Liam Harrison took every precaution to keep himself in top shape ahead of his return in September.

Taking to Instagram, the British legend revealed that he underwent stem cell treatment to repair his broken shoulder at The Regenerative Medicine Institute in Costa Rica.

He posted:

"Been struggling with a tear in my shoulder in my last few fights, so have come to see the guys here to fix me up before my next fight camp starts.

Ad

Harrison added:

"I get asked all the time about stem cell treatment and if it’s worth it, and the answer is 100 percent YES. And with some of the new protocols they're having coming out in a few months, I'm pretty sure these guys will still have me fighting at 90 🤣

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.