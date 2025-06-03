“That impulsivity thing” - British legend Liam Harrison admits it took him a bit of time to rescind his retirement in 2024

It seems Liam Harrison's decision to rescind his retirement was the most crucial move he made late in his career. The British legend initially retired from active competition in September 2024 when he lost to Thai icon Seksan at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena.

That retirement, however, proved short-lived, and he's now gearing up for his ONE Championship return in September.

In an interview with the ADHD Untangled Podcast, Harrison said he might have acted impulsively to announce his retirement when he suffered the second-round TKO loss to Seksan.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Liam Harrison said:

"Yeah, very possibly. But like you say, that impulsivity thing that comes with it, like 'oh I've lost, right, retire, that's it' and then that rolling in my head, you know what I mean - 'I'm too old, can't do it anymore, clearly not.'"

Harrison added that he took some time to think about what he said inside the Circle in Denver, and eventually decided to scrap his retirement.

"And then it took me a couple of days to actually gather my thoughts properly and look back on everything. And once I'd added it all up and looked at everything objectively and properly, I was like 'yeah, why am I retiring? I've got more to give,'" he added.

Almost six months after losing to Seksan, Harrison suited up the gloves to capture the WBC Muay Thai Diamond Belt against Isaac Araya at his promotion, Hitman Fight League, in Manchester.

He then announced on social media that he has a fight lined up in ONE Championship in September.

Liam Harrison says he's glad he's got his post-retirement businesses sorted out

Liam Harrison knows retirement is an inevitability in his career, and he's glad he was able to sort out his businesses that would keep him occupied after he's done fighting.

The multi-time Muay Thai world champion co-owns the Bad Company Gym in his hometown of Leeds, England, and runs the Hitman Fight League promotion.

Harrison also holds seminars across the globe and runs a website where he catalogs his instructional videos.

He said in the same interview with the ADHD Untangled Podcast:

"But at least I put other things in place that can try and take over that. There's going to be no dopamine hit like when you get your hand raised at the end of the fight. But at least I'm going to have other things to occupy my mind with."

Watch Liam Harrison's entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.