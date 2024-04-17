“Can feel the pain behind the phone” - Fans brace for impact as Tawanchai pummels Saemapetch in Singapore showdown

Before reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok for his latest world title defense, ONE Championship is looking back at his incredible symphony of striking against fellow Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex.

Making just his third appearance under the ONE banner in January 2022, Tawanchai was tasked with taking out Saemapetch in a clash at ONE: Heavy Hitters. He did exactly that, dispatching his opponent in the waning seconds of the opening round, kickstarting a winning streak that continues to this very day.

"Striking symphony. Tawanchai defends his featherweight World Title against “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut in their rematch at ONE 167 on Prime Video! Who you got?"

ONE Championship fans showed their appreciation for Tawanchai's incredible striking skills in the Instagram comments, writing:

"Sounds like Terminator 2 soundtrack."

"Tawanchai is truly the best striker at 155 lbs. Chingiz isn't even in the top 10 as he can only be the best in Kickboxing rules (which doesn't have anywhere close to the competition of Muay Thai)."

"Crazy sound. Can feel the pain behind the phone."

"Both of them slick southpaws."

"Literally bread and butter."

"Jab elbow hook cross kick."

Tawanchai runs it back with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut on June 7

On Friday, June 7, Tawanchai will put both his world title and his seven-fight unbeaten streak on the line when he meets another notable Thai striker — 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut.

Their ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title bout at ONE 167 at Impact Arena will be a rematch of their epic encounter at ONE Fight Night 15 in October. On that night, Tawanchai came out on top in a three-round kickboxing clash. This time, they'll go up to five rounds in the 'Art of Eight Limbs.'

Who comes out on top when two of Thailand's most devastating strikers square off in a can't-miss main event?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

