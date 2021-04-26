"Can you imagine what he will do to you?" - Ali Abdelaziz warns Conor McGregor about the repercussions of messing with Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor is apparently interested in fighting Kamaru Usman in the future. McGregor, who is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in a trilogy at UFC 264, recently called out UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the immediate aftermath of his fourth successful title defense.

In a recent addition to the war of words that ensued, Usman's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, joined the fray with a warning for Conor McGregor. Labeling the Irishman a 'bum' compared to Kamaru Usman, Ali Abdelaziz wrote on Twitter:

"Khabib syndrome can you imagine what @USMAN84kg Will do to you this is the reality you are the bum comparing to him"

In doing so, Abdelaziz replied to a tweet from Conor McGregor where he claimed to be aiming for the welterweight title. Promising to 'pop the pimple' on Kamaru Usman, McGregor wrote on Twitter:

"F*** these juice heads anyway, I don’t give a bollox. I’m just calling it as it is. I’ve the biggest balls in Ireland with two lump hammers attached to me elbows. Send me in and I’ll pop that big pimple. Get 3 belts to go with my 3 commas."

Conor McGregor accused Kamaru Usman of copying him

Kamaru Usman produced an emphatic knockout of Jorge Masvidal in the second round of the main event at UFC 261. Immediately afterwards, Conor McGregor took to Instagram to post a callout for the welterweight title holder.

Promising to 'smack' Usman for copying his words and shots Conor McGregor wrote:

"Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon."

Conor McGregor then switched to Twitter and continued with his rant. 'The Notorious One' revealed his plans to take the lightweight strap by the end of the year and move up a weight class afterwards.

Taking a jibe at Usman's 'green panty night' comment, Conor McGregor further wrote:

"I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” - usman"

