"Can he play alongside Jay Spearing?" - Hasbulla posing with Liverpool jersey sees hilarious transfer comments flood Twitter

Hasbulla appears to have confirmed his favorite football team, none other than the mighty Liverpool, after he was seen posing with the club's home jersey online.

The viral TikTok sensation is a known fan of MMA and has developed several friendships with fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. Furthermore, Hasbulla signed a contract with the UFC in 2022, but his role within the promotion remains unclear.

His affinity for football is less known than his interest in combat sports, but the online star appears to have announced his favorite club. It will be fascinating to see if the Merseyside giants decide to partner with the Russian, given his massive social media following.

Hasbulla was captured posing with Missy Bo Kearns' Liverpool shirt, which the young midfielder posted on her Instagram story with the following words:

"@hasbulla.hushetskiy is a red"

Given Liverpool's struggle with their midfield this past season, many fans responded hilariously by asking if the internet star could play in the center of the park. One even suggested he could play next to Jay Spearing, who is currently part of the Red's U/21 squad as a registered overage player.

"Can he play alongside Jay Spearing?"

Another fan, @Yg2une, stated:

"Sign him to our midfield"

Check out some more reactions below:

Hasbulla offers to help train Elon Musk to fight Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg grabbed the attention of the MMA world yesterday when the pair both appeared to agree to a cage fight. The tech moguls went back-and-forth on Twitter, and the interest from both parties has been confirmed by UFC president Dana White.

White believes that the fight would be the biggest in the history of the world, and it appears that the viral TikTok star wants a piece of the action. He took to Twitter earlier today to offer to help train Elon Musk should the potential fight with Zuckerberg be organized.

It is highly unlikely that 'Mini Khabib' would train Musk himself, but he appears to have the resources to provide the Tesla founder with the help he would need.

The online sensation quoted his countryman Khabib Nurmagomedov and tweeted the following:

"Elon, if you need a trainer, just send me location"

