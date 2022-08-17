Can Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s dynamite hands stop Savvas Michael at ONE on Prime Video 1?

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be looking to make a statement when he faces Savvas Michael later this month. 'The Iron Man' is aiming to stop the Cypriot in the next round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Thai phenom has earned a reputation from his hundreds of career victories. Fellow fighters fear the fists of Rodtang as 'The Iron Man' throws his strikes in flurries and at full force.

On Instagram, ONE Championship recently shared a short clip of Rodtang hammering former opponent Jacob Smith with a series of elbows and punches.

"The Iron Man" brings the HEAT 🔥 Rodtang Jitmuangnon squares off with Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1!"

Throughout his career, the power-puncher has earned some impressive KO victories. Most notably, he stopped former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Jonathan Haggerty by way of knockout.

However, Michael has never been cleanly KO'd in his entire career, with his lone TKO loss being due to an injury. 'The Iron Man' will be looking to change that on August 26.

The two expert Muay Thai strikers are set for their highly anticipated showdown at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video.

Demetrious Johnson said Rodtang Jitmuangnon hits with power

Elsewhere on the card, Demetrious Johnson will be looking to avenge his only KO career loss when he headlines the event. A few months ago, he faced the Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X in a special-rules bout.

'Mighty Mouse' is a veteran having had dozens of MMA fights at the highest level, meaning the man has felt power. During his ONE X post-fight press conference, Johnson noted that 'The Iron Man' was able to hurt him.

“I got rocked a couple of times, but I’ve been rocked before. I think him and [John] Dodson hit the hardest.”

The special-rules super fight was set for Muay Thai rounds in one and three, and MMA in two and four. In the second round, DJ said he knew he had to finish Rodtang or else the Thai athlete would knock him out in the next frame.

"I was like, ‘You got three minutes, you got to get it done, or you got to go to another round of Muay Thai, and he has a chance to knock you out.'”

The fists of fury from Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be on full display again at ONE on Prime Video 1 when he faces Savvas Michael.

