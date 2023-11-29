"Can't crush a little girl's dream" - Jorge Masvidal condemns transgender athletes competing against cisgender athletes

The UFC's inaugural BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal, has criticized the transgender female athletes competing against cisgender female athletes.

The term transgender female implies an individual who's born as a cisgender male and transitions to become a transgender female. Meanwhile, the term cisgender female denotes an individual who's born as a cisgender female and identifies as a cisgender female.

A number of internationally-recognized sports have witnessed transgender females compete against cisgender females. Women's MMA, too, has had its share of trans-MMA fighters, such as Fallon Fox and Alana McLaughlin.

Certain sections of society have suggested that a sports contest between a transgender female and a cisgender female is a fair one, provided that the transgender athlete undergoes hormone therapy and/or sex reassignment surgery.

Alternatively, others argue that measures such as hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery aren't enough to ensure a level playing field. They emphasize that a cisgender male's bone density and fundamental genetic composition remain relatively unchanged even after transition.

Speaking to PragerU, Jorge Masvidal recently sounded off on the concept of transgender females competing against cisgender females in sports. The 39-year-old Masvidal stated:

"If you are in a man's body, you need to compete against men. You can't crush a little girl's dream of becoming an Olympian because you s**k at the men's sport, and now you found the loophole that allows you to do that."

'Gamebred' added:

"I definitely believe that women should only compete against biological women. It's just not right, you know? How does the guy that's never-- couldn't even get a medal, he wasn't even talked about -- goes to the women's section and breaks all the records? Why? Because it's not the same. You just can't compare. It's apples and oranges. If you are in a man's body, you need to compete against men. And biological women need to only compete against biological women. It's not fair for us to take their shine away."

Check out Masvidal's comments in the video below:

Jorge Masvidal on transgender athletes possibly fighting in his promotions

Retired MMA star Jorge Masvidal spearheads the iKon Fighting Championship MMA organization and the Gamebred FC bare-knuckle MMA promotion. Speaking to Charly Arnolt on Outkick earlier this year, he'd given his opinion concerning a trans-MMA fighter potentially competing in his promotions.

'Gamebred' alluded to the ligament strength, testosterone, bone density, and other differences between males and females. Masvidal appeared to suggest that he wouldn't want a cisgender woman to compete against a cisgender man or transgender woman.

Nevertheless, Jorge Masvidal insinuated that the world's greatest female fighter might be permitted to compete in the men's division if she aims to test herself, but that, too, wouldn't be ideal. Moreover, Masvidal revealed that he'd be fine with a transgender MMA fighter competing in his promotions, provided that they fight a fellow trans-MMA fighter. 'Gamebred' said:

"It's like, a trans women fighter, there's no problem as long as you fought another trans, you know."

Catch Masvidal's assessment below (8:56):