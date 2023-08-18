Jorge Masvidal will allow a transgender MMA fighter compete in his promotion on only one condition 

Jorge Masvidal recently weighed in on the idea of transgender athletes competing against cisgender women in sports. 'Gamebred', like several other MMA fighters, is not ready to entertain the idea in the slightest as he doesn't think it's fair.

Reiterating Joe Rogan's argument on the subject, Masvidal cited the vastly different bone densities of both genders which isn't necessarily altered after sex reassignment surgery. 'Gamebred' recently told Charly Arnolt on Outkick:

'In my many years of my pro career, 28 years being on the mat, I've seen what happens when men and women spar and do both full speed. It's a different kind of strength, it's a different ligament strength. The testosterone, the bone density or our density, like how we could take a hit to give a hit. Women, I would never."

However, Jorge Masvidal isn't opposed to letting women compete against men if they deem themselves capable. 'Gamebred' is also open to letting transgenders fight in his promotion provided they fight other transgenders. Masvidal added:

"I would rather bankrupt the company than ever let a man fight a woman unless the woman wanted to go into the men's division because she was like the greatest woman of ever and she wanted to come into the men's...It's like, a trans women fighter, there's no problem as long as you fought another trans, you know."

Catch Masvidal's comments below:

Jorge Masvidal slams LGBTIQA+ activist Megan Rapinoe

A retiring Megan Rapinoe missed a deciding penalty in a Round of 16 game against Sweden at the women's soccer world cup in Australia, leading to USWNT's embarrassing exit. While several players from the team had refused to sing along to the national anthem, the dividing LGBTIQA+ activist seemingly faced the brunt of it all after the team's exit.

Jorge Masvidal, who is known to have close ties to Donald Trump and the far right in general, also came down hard on Rapinoe, who also advocates for the participation of women in transgender sports. Speaking of Rapinoe's controversial stance on patriotism, 'Gamebred' told Outkick's Charly Arnolt:

"I think you need help. And I don't mean that in a bad way. Maybe just to hear the other side of the coin, because America is the greatest experiment ever."

Slamming Rapinoe's stance on transgender athletes, Jorge Masvidal added:

"'She's probably somebody that either doesn't understand how actual science works or doesn't care for women to have records, it's just not fair."