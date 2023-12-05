“Can’t quite cope” - Paige VanZant's snaps from fashion photoshoot make a splash on social media, fans react in droves

Paige VanZant has, once again, taken to Instagram to leave her fans stunned with her latest round of revealing pictures. The former UFC fighter has long since traded her focus on combat sports in order to pursue a career as a social media model, with Instagram and OnlyF*ns pages being her most successful.

She has claimed that she has earned far more money posting revealing content on Instagram and adult-rated content on OnlyF*ns than she ever did as a fighter, though not for lack of trying. VanZant has plied her trade as a mixed martial artist in the UFC, a bare-knuckle boxer at BKFC, and a professional wrestler in AEW.

Whether her claims are true or not, Paige VanZant seems to be content with her finances, as she routinely releases racy content on Instagram, sometimes featuring her husband, Austin Vanderford, who is also an MMA fighter. The recent round of pictures VanZant posted on Instagram consists of her wearing a pink bikini.

The photoshoot appears to have taken place at a gym on an unidentified gym. Regardless, the photoshoot, as has been the case in the past, drew significant fan attention. One fan described her as the most physically attractive woman he has ever come across:

Paige VanZant's UFC run

Paige VanZant hasn't been an active mixed martial artist since 2020 at UFC 251, which marked her final appearance inside the UFC octagon. Her run in the promotion was fairly unremarkable. However, it began with a three-fight win streak before she was matched up with future strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

That bout handed VanZant her first UFC loss, as she was submitted in round five before going 2-3 in her subsequent five fights before she and the UFC parted ways. Her run as a bare-knuckle boxer was even worse, as she remained winless in two fights.