"Can't wait no more" - Having not fought in 18 months, ranked featherweight urges UFC to give him a "call"

After being out of competition for 18 months, Giga Chikadze is looking to return to action.

The Georgian featherweight hasn't fought since January 2022, when he came up short against perennial contender Calvin Kattar. Eager to return to the octagon, 'Ninja' tweeted:

"Can’t wait no more @ufc give me a call."

Giga Chikadze was on a nine-fight win streak before losing to Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 46 early last year.

Chikadze took immense damage in his fight against Kattar and took a lengthy break from the octagon. He was subsequently booked to face Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Fight Night 210 but was forced to pull out due to injuries.

In May, 'Ninja' revealed that the UFC was on board for him to fight former two-time title challenger Brian Ortega, but no official booking was announced. Notably, in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he admitted to having undergone five surgeries during his stint on the sidelines:

"I had a lot of injuries before the fight and after the fight. I did five surgeries and all of them were February and March."

Catch Giga Chikadze's comments below (2:46 onwards):

Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze's moment of mutual respect after five-round war

After going toe-to-toe in a hard-fought five-round war against each other in the main event of UFC Vegas 46, Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar shared a moment of mutual respect. After the bout, they were immediately rushed to a local Las Vegas hospital as a precautionary measure, where they took a picture together.

'Ninja' tweeted:

"Respect @CalvinKattar."