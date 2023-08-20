MMA
  • “Can’t wait to see this clown humbled” - Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia trade barbs over new UFC champ’s Gervonta Davis callout, fans react

By Jake Foley
Modified Aug 20, 2023 19:37 GMT
Sean O&rsquo;Malley
Sean O’Malley (Left) and Ryan Garcia (Right)(Images via Instagram @SugaSean and @KingRyan)

Fans have mixed reactions to Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley trading insults on Twitter.

On Saturday night, August 19, O’Malley secured a second-round TKO win against Aljamain Sterling to become the UFC bantamweight champion. During his post-fight press conference, ‘Sugar’ reiterated his interest in fighting boxing superstar Gervonta Davis, which rubbed some people the wrong way.

In April of this year, Davis finished Garcia with a seventh-round body shot to end their blockbuster boxing match. Once ‘King Ry’ saw O’Malley’s callout, he warned the UFC champion about competing in a boxing match by saying this on Twitter:

“SUGA Sean you are good and all But stop talking about this I’m going to box stuff You’ll just get knocked out.”

O’Malley responded by referencing Garcia’s loss against ‘Tank’:

“@RyanGarcia Like you did or different?”

The interaction between O’Malley and Garcia went viral, leading to The Mac Life re-posting screenshots on Instagram. Fans filled the comment section with various responses, including the following people saying:

“as good as omalley is, any top 10 lightweight in boxing smokes him including ryan. even kambosos beats [email protected]
“Can’t wait to see this clown humbled”
“Already bored by the manufactured boxer-MMA fighter sh*t talk, it’s not original anymore”
“Also cracks me up that no boxer will come try the real man sport of mma! Instead they hide behind pillow gloves 😂 🐈”
“Ryan would get slept ..if he fight sean real fight😂”

Sean O’Malley has continuously stated he will fight Gervonta Davis in a boxing match one day. With that said, O’Malley must now focus on the UFC bantamweight division as his world title put a massive target on his back.

Instagram comments
Instagram comments

Ryan Garcia calls out Sean O’Malley for a boxing match

Ryan Garcia wasn’t happy with Sean O’Malley’s insult on social media. As a result, ‘King Ry’ offered O’Malley a high-profile boxing match against him instead of Gervonta Davis. Garcia added another chapter to the MMA vs. Boxing rivalry by saying this on Twitter:

“Boxing and MMA are two different sports and if you need a reminder let me know I’ll gladly do a tune up for my return fight.”

Garcia’s last fight was the loss against Davis in April. Since then, ‘King Ry’ has confirmed he plans to take over the 140-pound division, which features Teofimo Lopez, Regis Prograis, Josh Taylor, Devin Haney, and more. Only time will tell what’s next for the 25-year-old superstar.

Edited by Gaurav Agarwal
