“Can’t wait to see this clown humbled” - Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia trade barbs over new UFC champ’s Gervonta Davis callout, fans react

Fans have mixed reactions to Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley trading insults on Twitter.

On Saturday night, August 19, O’Malley secured a second-round TKO win against Aljamain Sterling to become the UFC bantamweight champion. During his post-fight press conference, ‘Sugar’ reiterated his interest in fighting boxing superstar Gervonta Davis, which rubbed some people the wrong way.

In April of this year, Davis finished Garcia with a seventh-round body shot to end their blockbuster boxing match. Once ‘King Ry’ saw O’Malley’s callout, he warned the UFC champion about competing in a boxing match by saying this on Twitter:

“SUGA Sean you are good and all But stop talking about this I’m going to box stuff You’ll just get knocked out.”

O’Malley responded by referencing Garcia’s loss against ‘Tank’:

“@RyanGarcia Like you did or different?”

The interaction between O’Malley and Garcia went viral, leading to The Mac Life re-posting screenshots on Instagram. Fans filled the comment section with various responses, including the following people saying:

“as good as omalley is, any top 10 lightweight in boxing smokes him including ryan. even kambosos beats [email protected]”

“Can’t wait to see this clown humbled”

“Already bored by the manufactured boxer-MMA fighter sh*t talk, it’s not original anymore”

“Also cracks me up that no boxer will come try the real man sport of mma! Instead they hide behind pillow gloves 😂 🐈”

“Ryan would get slept ..if he fight sean real fight😂”

Sean O’Malley has continuously stated he will fight Gervonta Davis in a boxing match one day. With that said, O’Malley must now focus on the UFC bantamweight division as his world title put a massive target on his back.

Ryan Garcia calls out Sean O’Malley for a boxing match

Ryan Garcia wasn’t happy with Sean O’Malley’s insult on social media. As a result, ‘King Ry’ offered O’Malley a high-profile boxing match against him instead of Gervonta Davis. Garcia added another chapter to the MMA vs. Boxing rivalry by saying this on Twitter:

“Boxing and MMA are two different sports and if you need a reminder let me know I’ll gladly do a tune up for my return fight.”

Garcia’s last fight was the loss against Davis in April. Since then, ‘King Ry’ has confirmed he plans to take over the 140-pound division, which features Teofimo Lopez, Regis Prograis, Josh Taylor, Devin Haney, and more. Only time will tell what’s next for the 25-year-old superstar.

