"Can’t wait to see the super cowboy Cerrone kicking some rotten a**es" - Fans react to chilling trailer as Donald Cerrone says he's "headed to Hollywood"

Fans have gathered to show their love and support for Donald Cerrone after he made the announcement that he had secured a lead role in the upcoming sci-fi-horror movie 'Project Legion'.

'Cowboy' spent over ten years with the UFC after capping off his company debut with a rear-naked choke submission victory over Paul Kelly in 2011. Throughout his years inside the octagon, the veteran was known for his willingness to face anybody on the roster and is one of the most active fighters in the company's history.

Releasing a trailer to promote his upcoming movie, Donald Cerrone was bombarded by adoring supporters who all took the time to wish him the best in his forthcoming projects and future endeavors.

The future Hall-of-Famer has rightfully shown appreciation from MMA fans around the world and will now focus his time on his acting career with the full backing of his supporters.

Donald Cerrone's forthcoming film isn't his first venture onto the big screen, with the former UFC welterweight and lightweight competitor featuring in multiple movies ranging from Spenser Confidential to The Equalizer 2.

Project Legion is a chilling movie which follows Greg Rourke (Donald Cerrone) and his struggle for survival from the large swarm of demons that are fighting their way into his apartment in search of him.

Check out the thrilling trailer of what to expect from 'Cowboy's' star role in the horror movie below.

Donald Cerrone's career in the UFC

Following his submission loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276 on July 2, Donald Cerrone laid his gloves down and retired from MMA as one of the most successful competitors to enter the octagon.

Though he never managed to hold UFC gold, the 39-year-old has the most post-fight bonuses, most knockdowns in fights, and is tied for the second-most wins, second-most finishes, and second-most bouts in the promotion's almost 30-year history.

Cerrone has stepped into the cage against some of the greatest and most iconic fighters to ever live, having competed against Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Benson Henderson, Eddie Alvarez, Charles Oliveira, and many more legends of the sport.

