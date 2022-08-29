"Can you whip up a head kick in a blink?" - Conor McGregor breaks down practising "high kick like a jab" in latest training video 

Conor McGregor's latest training video shows the Irishman trying to master head kicks. In the caption, 'The Notorious' also explained why he is keen on adding the move to his arsenal.

According to McGregor, the 'high kick like a jab' opens up a lot of possibilities and opportunities. However, the Dubliner also believes that in order to whip up a high kick from nowhere, lower leg kicks need to take the backseat. The former UFC double champion also hit the top part of the bag to demonstrate his ability to go higher with ease. He wrote in the caption of his post:

"Now Ask yourself this. Can you whip up a head kick in a blink? Head kick like a jab? Why not, stupid? Can’t even touch your toes you tick 😂. Im not even working low or to the body anymore. Get to the top of the mountain and work your way down is the way! The possibilities are limitless and opportunity endless when you can whip a high kick like a jab and do it out of nowhere and at any time."

Watch the clip below:

Conor McGregor on Leon Edwards' head kick KO win over Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards shocked the world of MMA by dethroning Kamaru Usman with a brutal head kick KO at UFC 278. 'Rocky' stepped in with a fake left straight that provided him with the opening to land a perfectly timed left head kick that slept Usman.

Conor McGregor, amongst other UFC fighters, lauded Edwards' comeback win over Usman. However, McGregor also claimed that the former champion had leaned into 'Rocky's kick, which according to him was relatively low for a head kick.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Just like that baby, what a game! Huge congrats @ParadigmSports and Leon Edwards! ANOTHER CHAMPION! Just like that baby, what a game! Huge congrats @ParadigmSports and Leon Edwards! ANOTHER CHAMPION!

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto 😂

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love! Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love! https://t.co/oygJvBcoeH

While he may now be looking to master the move, Conor McGregor is no stranger to head kicks. The Irishman landed a beautiful head kick to start of the finishing sequence in his victory over Donald Cerrone.

Lil Faz @thefarisr #UFC246 Conor McGregor absolutely dismantles Donald Cerrone with shoulder strikes and a head kick Conor McGregor absolutely dismantles Donald Cerrone with shoulder strikes and a head kick 🔥🇮🇪 #UFC246 https://t.co/wEeZBBA1fd

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik